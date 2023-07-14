Home Tech News BEWARE! Solar storm to strike Earth today, NOAA warns

As per NOAA forecasters, a solar storm is expected to hit Earth today, July 14. The CME was seen leaving the Sun on July 11 by the NASA Solar and Heliospheric Observatory.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 14 2023, 13:05 IST
Know all about the solar storm that’s expected to hit the Earth on July 14. (NASA/SDO)
Know all about the solar storm that's expected to hit the Earth on July 14. (NASA/SDO)

A solar storm is coming for the Earth today, July 14. The forecasters of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have given a warning that a G1-class geomagnetic storm will hit our planet sometime later in the day. The solar storm event has been triggered by a coronal mass ejection (CME) cloud that was released from the Sun during a solar flare eruption on July 11. Researchers are constantly observing the development of the situation as it is feared that solar winds can also amplify the conditions and make the solar storm stronger.

What is a solar storm?

According to NASA, solar storms are the endpoint of all solar activities that impact the Earth. When the strong electromagnetic fields released from solar flares or CMEs reach our planet, its magnetic fields collide with Earth's magnetic fields and as a result, it causes radiation and heat in the upper atmosphere to increase sharply. The magnetic fields also impact the visible light in higher latitudes of Earth and can cause aurora lights.

NOAA's solar storm prediction for today

According to a report by SpaceWeather.com, “NOAA forecasters say that minor G1-class geomagnetic storms are possible on July 14th when a CME is expected to hit Earth's magnetic field. SOHO coronagraphs watched the lopsided halo leave the sun on July 11”.

Solar storm threat

Worryingly, there is a massive sunspot that will face the Earth in a few days' time. The sunspot AR3372 exploded 8 times yesterday, July 13, and produced intense solar flare activity that sparked radio blackouts all across the planet.

As it comes into Earth's view, it can spark further solar flare eruptions. If any CME clouds are released, they will be entirely geoeffective. Major solar storm activity is possible during this period.

Such a massive solar storm can damage satellites, impact mobile networks and internet connectivity as well as cause power grid failure. Although, healthwise, humans will not be directly impacted by the radiation, the disruptions to emergency services and power outages at places of high importance like hospitals can still be quite devastating to technology-based infrastructure.

NOAA's GOES-16 satellite's Role in solar storm

GOES-16, formerly known as GOES-R before reaching geostationary orbit, is the first of the GOES-R series of Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites operated by NASA and NOAA. It was launched on November 19, 2016, and became operational on December 18, 2017. GOES-16 is located in geostationary orbit over the Atlantic Ocean and provides continuous imagery and atmospheric measurements of Earth's Western Hemisphere. It also carries a lightning mapper, which can detect both cloud-to-cloud and cloud-to-ground lightning. GOES-16 is a vital tool for weather forecasting, climate monitoring, and space weather prediction.

First Published Date: 14 Jul, 13:04 IST

