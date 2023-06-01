Beware! This Facebook scam can lock you out of your account; just DON'T do this

The news of a death can have a devastating impact on anyone! But scammers are stooping so low that they are using even these emotional tactics against Facebook users. This fraudulent scam is rapidly spreading on Facebook, infiltrating users' accounts and sending messages to their contacts. A message labelled "Look who died" is transmitted to users, accompanied by a link that looks to direct them to a new article page detailing the individual's demise. Once you tap on that link, you can lose control of your Facebook account.

As per the cybersecurity firm DataProt, this scam known as the "Look who died" scam is presently circulating across Facebook. Similar to other phishing scams, this particular tactic exploits a sense of urgency to create the curiosity of users on the social media platform. Know how this scam works and what harm it can cause.

How does this Facebook scam work?

Facebook is a place where we keep sharing sensitive data such as photos and Messenger chats and even many of us use it for shopping. Needless to say, it has stored a lot of personal information about us. This is the reason why hackers are aiming to gain access to your Facebook account via the "Look who died" scam. The scam works by sending the victim a malicious link accompanied by the message "Look who died." Frequently, this message is transmitted from a previously infected friend's profile.

When you click the link and enter their Facebook login details, the individual unknowingly falls victim to both username and password theft, while also opening up their device to malware attacks. Later, the compromised profile memorializes the dissemination of the same link and message, all without the account owner's awareness.

Things to keep in mind to save yourself from scam