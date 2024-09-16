Beyond iPhone 16: Apple could launch new M4 Macs, iPad mini in October

iPhone 16 series has launched, and pre-orders are underway, but it seems Apple may have more surprises in store for customers next month, with the potential launch of new M4-powered Macs and iPads. This comes as it has been quite some time since Apple last updated some of its iPads and Macs, and they are due for an upgrade to the latest internals, such as the M4 chipset (currently exclusive to the iPad Pro OLED). Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has also paid heed to the rumour, stating that the new devices are expected “in the coming weeks.” Here, let's take a look at all the new devices you might expect Apple to launch at its purported October event.

New M4-Powered Mac mini and iMac

Apple is said to be working on an even smaller Mac mini, roughly the size of the Apple TV 4K. It may feature the latest M4 series chipsets, including the M4 and the yet-to-be-announced M4 Pro. It has been suggested that, to reduce the size, Apple may have to forgo the current I/O selection, including full-sized USB-A ports, in favour of only USB-C. Nevertheless, this would certainly be an interesting addition to the lineup, given how powerful the Mac mini already is despite being much smaller than most computers.

Also read

As for the iMac, the outgoing model comes with the M3 chipset, as Apple skipped the M2 entirely, much like it skipped the M3 for the Mac mini. We may also see the iMac transition to the M4 chipset family, but there is little to no information suggesting it would be redesigned.

MacBook Pro with M4 Chips

Currently, the MacBook Pro comes with the M3 chipset lineup. While the M3 is still relevant and plenty powerful, it doesn't make sense for Apple's flagship laptop to be without the latest chipset family. Therefore, as mentioned by Mark Gurman, Apple will likely introduce M4-powered MacBook Pro models at its October event. This may include both the 14-inch and 16-inch models, though one shouldn't expect any major redesigns.

New iPads: iPad mini and 11th Gen iPad

Apple last updated the iPad mini in 2021, and after three years, it has started to feel dated, especially with all the new Apple Intelligence features. The iPad mini has always been a capable machine, akin to the iPad Air, but in a smaller form factor, so it makes sense for Apple to equip it with the latest internals again. It is unclear whether Apple will give it an M series chipset, but it wouldn't be out of the question.

As for the 11th generation iPad, a follow-up to the 10th gen—Apple's entry-level iPad—Apple may also add more powerful internals to it, but you shouldn't necessarily expect the latest.

