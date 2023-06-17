Home Tech News BGMI redeem codes for June 17: Awesome rewards today! Get them quickly this way

BGMI redeem codes for June 17: Awesome rewards today! Get them quickly this way

BGMI redeem codes for June 17: With BGMI back in India, grab the latest set of redeem codes for BGMI and unlock a bunch of exciting rewards! Check the step-by-step guide here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 17 2023, 06:09 IST
BGMI gets May update: From Map to Modes- Here is what players will get
BGMI
1/5 Krafton Inc.'s Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is all set to unite players across the country with its latest update. Bringing in the official version of Livik, Core Circle mode, and an abundance of new features, players can gear up for an exciting month of gameplay as Krafton Inc. celebrates BGMI’s first anniversary in May. Check the BGMI May update here. (BGMI)
2/5 Official Livik Map: BGMI players can experience amazing battles in the official Livik Map with new themed areas, an all-terrain UTV, and a host of new weapons of XT variants, players must juggle tactics and strategies as they go up against challenging terrain. With new advanced supply zones being introduced, players can sort through a plethora of crates to load up on supplies to last them till the end of the game. As they navigate treasure maps to reach special supplies, and traverse from place to place by using an all-new zipline, players can also score goals on the newly added soccer pitch to earn more items. (BGMI)
BGMI
3/5 Core Circle Mode: Inspired by the popular Japanese animation - EVANGELION, the Core Circle mode brings new skins, rewards, and progress-led bonuses for players to avail. The new mechanism of the mode can be experienced in Erangel and Livik, moreover, thrilling battles between EVA-01 and EVANGELION’s 6th Angel can be watched in Erangel. Players can access the theme through in-game discovery events and receive additional progress bonuses for participation after May 14. (Krafton)
BGMI
4/5 Classic Mode: With the Emergency pickup feature, players in Erangel and Miramar will be able to call for an emergency pickup that will drop them back into the middle of the play zone upon finding themselves outside of it. Moreover, players can also bring back fallen teammates with the help of the Revival Tower. (Krafton)
BGMI
5/5 The update also brings a variety of improvements to controls including enhanced haptic feedback, sponsor match feature support, and the like button being added to spectator mode for supporting an even more immersive gameplay. With the update 2.0 BGMI is also celebrating its first anniversary. The game will feature a first-anniversary lobby with in-game items and a skin sale for players. (Krafton)
BGMI
BGMI redeem codes for June 17: Do not miss out on these cool rewards.

BGMI is among those games that have gained huge popularity in India during its run before the eventual ban. And now, after its re-release, the game is again becoming a crowd favorite. Players love playing this strategy-heavy game that allows them to think on their feet and experiment with new moves. And additionally, the developers are also offering the players a chance to grab free outfits, weapons and more. If you want to win them too, check out the steps below.

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 17

If you're interested in getting more BGMI in-game rewards for free, you can take advantage of the redeem codes that are issued for the game. BGMI offers Redeem Codes on a regular basis to its players to unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and many more. Do note that these redeem codes are only valid for a limited time so you should grab them as soon as possible.

Check the codes below:

UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks

TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit

RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin

R89FPLM9S – Companion

BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free

TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 17: How to grab free rewards

Step 1: To claim the freebies and redeem BGMI free codes, you will need to first visit the game's official website - https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

Step 2: After that, you will need to enter your Character ID, Redemption Code from the mentioned list, and the Verification Code in the marked fields.

Step 3: Tap on Redeem and it will ask you to verify all the details. Click on the OK button to confirm the BGMI redemption code and claim the rewards.

Step 4: And it's done! The process of the BGMI Redemption code is successful. You will get your freebies soon! Keep playing, and keep winning!

First Published Date: 17 Jun, 06:09 IST
