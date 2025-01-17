Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Check event schedule, venue, ticket price and more

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Check event schedule, venue, ticket price and more

Auto Expo 2025: Know all about the event's key highlights, ticket information, timings, venues, and special exhibitions to make the most of your visit.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 17 2025, 15:13 IST
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Discover how to explore Auto Expo 2025 with details on tickets, timings, events, venues and more. (PTI)

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 officially began on January 17, marking the start of India's largest mobility event. The expo, which will run until January 22, is showcasing over 100 new launches in the automotive, components, products, and technology sectors. The event takes place across three venues in the National Capital Region: Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi in New Delhi, and the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida.

The expo brings together the entire mobility ecosystem, featuring automobile manufacturers, component makers, energy storage firms, tyre manufacturers, electronics producers, automotive software developers, and material recyclers. The event is expected to attract more than 5,000 global buyers and provide a comprehensive overview of the latest trends in mobility.

The exhibition spans a massive 200,000 square meters, with nine concurrent shows covering various aspects of the mobility sector. Notable exhibitors include Ather Energy, Ola Electric, Vayve Mobility, Eka Mobility, and international brands like Vietnam's VinFast. 

The nine shows at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 include:

  • Auto Expo – The Motor Show
  • Auto Expo – The Components Show
  • Mobility Tech Pavilion
  • Urban Mobility and Infrastructure Show
  • Battery Show
  • Construction Equipment Expo
  • Steel Pavilion
  • Tyre Show
  • Cycle Show

Additionally, over 20 conferences are being held during the event, where global experts are discussing key topics in the mobility value chain, focusing on sustainability, technology, and innovation.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Ticket Price, Event Schedule, and more

The public can visit the Auto Expo, which is open from January 19 to January 22, between 10 am and 6 pm daily. The Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan will feature a variety of vehicles, including cars, bikes, scooters, and electric vehicles. Other events at this venue include the Tyre Show, Battery Show, Mobility Tech Pavilion, and the India Cycle Show.

The Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka is hosting the Auto Expo Components Show from January 18 to 21, while the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida will feature the Bharat Construction Equipment Expo and the Urban Mobility & Infrastructure Show from January 19 to 22.

While the expo is free to attend, prior registration is required for entry. Visitors can sign up on the official website to receive a QR code for entry passes. Media access is available on January 17, with dealer and guest access starting January 18. For attendees travelling by metro, the nearest station is the Supreme Court metro stop on the Blue Line, with shuttle services and parking options available.

First Published Date: 17 Jan, 15:13 IST
