Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Check event schedule, venue, ticket price and more

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 officially began on January 17, marking the start of India's largest mobility event. The expo, which will run until January 22, is showcasing over 100 new launches in the automotive, components, products, and technology sectors. The event takes place across three venues in the National Capital Region: Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi in New Delhi, and the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida.

The expo brings together the entire mobility ecosystem, featuring automobile manufacturers, component makers, energy storage firms, tyre manufacturers, electronics producers, automotive software developers, and material recyclers. The event is expected to attract more than 5,000 global buyers and provide a comprehensive overview of the latest trends in mobility.

Also read: Apple Store app debuted in Indian market: Here's how it can personalise your shopping experience

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The exhibition spans a massive 200,000 square meters, with nine concurrent shows covering various aspects of the mobility sector. Notable exhibitors include Ather Energy, Ola Electric, Vayve Mobility, Eka Mobility, and international brands like Vietnam's VinFast.

The nine shows at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 include:

Auto Expo – The Motor Show

Auto Expo – The Components Show

Mobility Tech Pavilion

Urban Mobility and Infrastructure Show

Battery Show

Construction Equipment Expo

Steel Pavilion

Tyre Show

Cycle Show

Also read: What is 5G Advanced and why it is a big deal in India? From performance to uses, everything explained

Additionally, over 20 conferences are being held during the event, where global experts are discussing key topics in the mobility value chain, focusing on sustainability, technology, and innovation.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Ticket Price, Event Schedule, and more

The public can visit the Auto Expo, which is open from January 19 to January 22, between 10 am and 6 pm daily. The Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan will feature a variety of vehicles, including cars, bikes, scooters, and electric vehicles. Other events at this venue include the Tyre Show, Battery Show, Mobility Tech Pavilion, and the India Cycle Show.

Also read: Nintendo Switch 2 officially unveiled with a larger display, bigger Joy-Cons, and a mature design

The Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka is hosting the Auto Expo Components Show from January 18 to 21, while the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida will feature the Bharat Construction Equipment Expo and the Urban Mobility & Infrastructure Show from January 19 to 22.

While the expo is free to attend, prior registration is required for entry. Visitors can sign up on the official website to receive a QR code for entry passes. Media access is available on January 17, with dealer and guest access starting January 18. For attendees travelling by metro, the nearest station is the Supreme Court metro stop on the Blue Line, with shuttle services and parking options available.