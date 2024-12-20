Latest Tech News Tech Tech News BharatPe launches 'Shield' feature to protect users from UPI frauds: Here's how to use it

BharatPe launches 'Shield' feature to protect users from UPI frauds: Here's how to use it

BharatPe has introduced a new feature, Shield, to protect users from UPI fraud. Here's how this service can enhance your digital payment security.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Dec 20 2024, 17:08 IST
Safe online payment tricks: Know 5 easy ways to keep your money safe on UPI, Net banking
BharatPe Shield
1/6 Do you use Unified Payment Interface (UPI) linked payment-making applications like Google Pay (GPay), Paytm, PhonePe, among others? The process of making online payment via these apps is simple, however, sometimes even a simple mistake like wrong click, number, among others can cause you huge monetary loss. Here are some of the safety tips which you should consider while making UPI payments. (Bloomberg)
BharatPe Shield
2/6 Screen lock: Keeping a strong screen lock, password or PIN not only for your phone but also for all payment or financial transaction apps is very important. It not only saves your phone from landing in the wrong hands but also helps in avoiding leaking of personal and crucial details. However, you should avoid keeping simple passwords like your name, date of birth, mobile number, etc. (Pixabay)
BharatPe Shield
3/6 Do not share your PIN: You should never share your PIN with anyone. Sharing your PIN makes you vulnerable for frauds as anyone can access your phone and transfer the amount. In case you feel that your PIN has been exposed, you should change it immediately. (Saumya Khandelwal/HT PHOTO)
4/6 Do not click on unverified links or attend fake calls: Lots of fake messages containing links of some unverified keeps on popping in your inbox. You should avoid clicking on such links as it can cause you huge financial losses. You should also avoid picking up fake calls. The caller pretends to be calling from your bank or some other organisation and can ask you for your details like PIN, OTP, etc. Hackers usually share links or make calls and ask users to download a third-party app for verification. It can be noted that banks never ask for PIN, OTP or any other personal details. (Reuters)
5/6 Keep updating UPI App regularly: Every application requires an update and each update brings better features and benefits. You should always keep updating the UPI payment app to the latest version. (Unsplash)
BharatPe Shield
6/6 Avoid using multiple payment applications: You should avoid keeping multiple payment applications in your phone and should install only the trusted and verified payment applications from the PlayStore or App Store. (Bloomberg)
BharatPe Shield
BharatPe has introduced Shield, a new service to protect users from increasing UPI frauds and scams. (REUTERS)

BharatPe has launched a new service called "Shield" to tackle the rising issue of UPI fraud. With online scams becoming increasingly common, this initiative aims to enhance the security of digital transactions. The Shield feature provides users with protection against fraud, phishing, and unauthorised transactions, even if their phone is lost or stolen.

How to Activate BharatPe Shield

One of the key benefits of Shield is its easy accessibility and affordability. Users can try the service for free during the first 30 days. After that, the service costs only Rs. 19 per month, offering coverage of up to Rs. 5,000 against fraudulent activities. This affordable plan ensures users can maintain peace of mind while using UPI for transactions.

To get started with Shield, users simply need to download the BharatPe app, available on both Android and iOS platforms. The service can be activated directly from the app's homepage by clicking the relevant banner. First-time users must make a minimum payment of Rs. 1 to any contact or business to activate the feature.

How to File a Claim for Fraud

In case of fraud, users can easily file a claim through BharatPe's partnership with OneAssist. To report a fraud incident, users can either download the OneAssist app or contact their toll-free number at 1800-123-3330. However, users need to report the fraud within 10 days of the incident to qualify for a claim. Depending on the nature of the fraud, users may need to submit several documents, including a UPI transaction statement, a police report or FIR, a claim form, and proof of blocking the UPI account. Additional documentation might be required based on the specifics of the situation.

As digital payments become integral to everyday life, services like Shield are crucial for protecting users from potential threats. While the service offers valuable protection, users must continue to stay cautious. Avoiding suspicious links, not downloading apps from untrusted sources, and refraining from sharing sensitive payment details with unknown individuals can further minimise risks. BharatPe's Shield service is a timely addition to the growing digital payment ecosystem, making it safer for users who rely on UPI for various transactions.

First Published Date: 20 Dec, 17:08 IST
