BharatPe launches 'Shield' feature to protect users from UPI frauds: Here's how to use it

BharatPe has launched a new service called "Shield" to tackle the rising issue of UPI fraud. With online scams becoming increasingly common, this initiative aims to enhance the security of digital transactions. The Shield feature provides users with protection against fraud, phishing, and unauthorised transactions, even if their phone is lost or stolen.

How to Activate BharatPe Shield

One of the key benefits of Shield is its easy accessibility and affordability. Users can try the service for free during the first 30 days. After that, the service costs only Rs. 19 per month, offering coverage of up to Rs. 5,000 against fraudulent activities. This affordable plan ensures users can maintain peace of mind while using UPI for transactions.

To get started with Shield, users simply need to download the BharatPe app, available on both Android and iOS platforms. The service can be activated directly from the app's homepage by clicking the relevant banner. First-time users must make a minimum payment of Rs. 1 to any contact or business to activate the feature.

How to File a Claim for Fraud

In case of fraud, users can easily file a claim through BharatPe's partnership with OneAssist. To report a fraud incident, users can either download the OneAssist app or contact their toll-free number at 1800-123-3330. However, users need to report the fraud within 10 days of the incident to qualify for a claim. Depending on the nature of the fraud, users may need to submit several documents, including a UPI transaction statement, a police report or FIR, a claim form, and proof of blocking the UPI account. Additional documentation might be required based on the specifics of the situation.

As digital payments become integral to everyday life, services like Shield are crucial for protecting users from potential threats. While the service offers valuable protection, users must continue to stay cautious. Avoiding suspicious links, not downloading apps from untrusted sources, and refraining from sharing sensitive payment details with unknown individuals can further minimise risks. BharatPe's Shield service is a timely addition to the growing digital payment ecosystem, making it safer for users who rely on UPI for various transactions.