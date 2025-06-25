Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Big tech’s tariff troubles: Why US trade policy has Silicon Valley on edge

Big tech’s tariff troubles: Why US trade policy has Silicon Valley on edge

Tariff wars are hidden from none of us, but how is it impacting the Silicon Valley, and what does it mean in the long run? Let's unravel it.

By: BOUDHADITYA SANYAL
| Updated on: Jun 25 2025, 16:51 IST
Big tech tariffs
Big tech tariffs can be a game a changer in the near future.

A new wave of US tariffs is rattling Silicon Valley. What started as a push for trade realignment has ballooned into a full-blown threat to how tech giants operate, innovate, and compete. From AI chips to smartphones, the cost of building the future just got a lot more complicated, and a lot more expensive.

Trade policy shake-up

The latest tariff structure is aggressive, even by protectionist standards. Baseline duties have been pegged at 10%, with significantly higher penalties for countries like China (54%), Vietnam (46%), and Taiwan (32%). A direct hit on the countries supplying critical tech components.

Semiconductors, hardware parts, and data centre infrastructure aren't just caught in the net. They're at the centre of it. These aren't niche items; they're the very building blocks of AI systems, smartphones, and cloud infrastructure. Experts across the board, from Bloomberg to CEPA, are ringing the alarm over rising costs, slower innovation, and strained supply chains.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

What it means for Silicon Valley

The impact on US tech companies is already visible. Capital expenditure plans are being delayed. Procurement teams are scrambling to rework contracts. And product teams are bracing for pricing backlash. Analyst Dan Ives has called it “a potential decade-long setback,” with the price of consumer gadgets, think iPhones, set to skyrocket.

Firms now face a high-stakes balancing act. Do they shift manufacturing abroad to dodge tariffs? Or move production back to US soil, only to run headfirst into export controls and rising labour costs? Neither path is simple. Meanwhile, AI startups and data centre operators are already flagging concerns: critical components for AI servers are getting pricier, potentially stalling momentum in AI rollouts and cloud capacity expansion.

It's not just Silicon Valley complaining. Automakers, crypto firms, and clean tech manufacturers are also lining up against the tariffs, citing similar risks to innovation and global competitiveness.

How the industry is responding

Lobbyists are keeping their cool for now. Many see the tariffs as a temporary tactic, a way to gain leverage in global negotiations around digital taxes and regulation. The hope is that Washington will use this pressure to secure reciprocal concessions abroad. But tech leaders are also calling for clarity. No one can plan five years ahead when the policy landscape shifts every other quarter.

Inside boardrooms, the bigger worry is that these tariffs might not be a bluff. If they become long-term strategy instead of short-term bargaining chip, the cost could be massive: slower AI innovation, fragmented supply chains, and a US tech ecosystem caught in its own web of protectionism.

Road ahead

Tariffs are designed to protect national interests, but if they choke off the innovation pipeline, the long-term damage could outweigh the short-term gains. Silicon Valley now finds itself at a crossroads, innovate under pressure or wait for the next policy pivot.

Whether these trade moves evolve into permanent policy or get rolled back under international negotiation, the message is clear: global dominance in tech now comes with a geopolitical price tag. And every company, from startups to Big Tech, is going to feel it.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Jun, 16:51 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days
Xbox Copilot for Gaming

Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support
PlayStation India Days of Play sale 2025

PlayStation Days of Play Sale: Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, and more games get big price cuts
BGMI redeem codes

BGMI redeem codes: Unlock free skins, outfits, and weapons before the deadline
BGMI Hero MotoCorp collaboration

Krafton brings Hero MotoCorp bikes in BGMI with custom gear, and in-game rewards - All details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets