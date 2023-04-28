Home Tech News BIGGEST black hole in the Universe is 66 billion times bigger than our Sun; meet TON 618

BIGGEST black hole in the Universe is 66 billion times bigger than our Sun; meet TON 618

Which is the biggest black hole in the universe? Know everything in detail.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 28 2023, 18:54 IST
Black Holes In Pics: Some fun facts about them from NASA
black hole
1/5 Did you know there are two kinds of black holes? Yes, you read that right! According to NASA, black holes can be differentiated into two depending on their mass. The first is a Stellar Black Hole which is formed from a single star. It can be three times the size of our Sun. The other is a Supermassive Black Hole which forms due to merging of other black holes. It is a massive black hole which resides in the center of galaxies and is capable of engulfing other stars. (NASA)
image caption
2/5 How many black holes are there? Well, according to NASA, there are hundreds of black holes in space. However, scientists assume that black holes are present in thousands. (NASA)
image caption
3/5 Any matter that is consumed by black holes is eventually crushed into one single point, which is called Singularity. According to NASA, a singularity, located at the center of the black hole, is vanishingly small, yet has an infinite density. (NASA)
image caption
4/5 Is there a supermassive black hole in our galaxy? Yes, there is! Located nearly 26,000 light years away at the center of our Milky Way Galaxy is Sagittarius A*, the supermassive black hole which could potentially one day swallow the whole Milky Way Galaxy. (NASA)
black hole
5/5 Can our Sun become a black hole? The answer is no. According to NASA, a black hole forms from a star that is nearly 15 to 20 times the size of our Sun. So, you need not worry about being swallowed by our own Sun. So, when our Sun eventually runs out of fuel, it will become a white dwarf and expand in size, turning into a red giant. (Pixabay)
Black Holes
View all Images
Know all about the biggest black hole in the Universe – the TON 618. (NASA)

Black Holes are one of the most interesting and yet horrifying astronomical objects! A black hole is pure terror! It is an enormous astronomical entity with an irresistible gravitational pull, so strong that not even light can escape it. When an object is consumed by a black hole, it vanishes without leaving any trace. Interestingly, black holes themselves are invisible to the naked eye; their existence can be seen by the effects they have on surrounding matter, NASA has explained. Asteroid sizes can vary. The lightest-known black hole is only 3.8 times the Sun's mass.

However, have you ever wondered, which is the biggest black hole in the universe? Known as TON 618, it is the most massive black hole observed so far in the Universe. NASA has revealed that it tips the scales at 66 billion times the Sun's mass! Know more about this massive black hole in the universe.

About the biggest black hole TON 618

Located at a distance of approximately 18.2 billion light-years from Earth, TON 618 can be found near the intersection of the Canes Venatici and Coma Berenices constellations. This distant object is responsible for powering a quasar, one of the most luminous entities in the known universe, shining with the radiance of 140 trillion suns. The remarkable brightness of quasars arises from the intense gravitational forces generated by a supermassive black hole at their center, which draws in vast amounts of light and matter, LiveScience.com reported.

Quasars are essentially supermassive black holes that are actively devouring matter. These black holes grow to colossal sizes through a process of merging with other black holes, as well as by gobbling up the material that surrounds them, the report added.

How scientists find black holes

As mentioned before, Black holes don't emit or reflect light, which makes them effectively invisible to telescopes. NASA says the powerful gravitational field of a supermassive black hole can influence the motion of stars in its vicinity, causing them to orbit in a distinctive pattern. By observing the orbits of numerous stars in the central region of the Milky Way, astronomers were able to confirm the presence of a supermassive black hole at its core.

First Published Date: 28 Apr, 18:54 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets