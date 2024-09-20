 Biggest ever black hole jets detected by astronomers, named Porphyrion | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Biggest ever black hole jets detected by astronomers, named Porphyrion

Biggest ever black hole jets detected by astronomers, named Porphyrion

The new jet, announced in the journal Nature, has been dubbed “Porphyrion” (a giant in Greek mythology) by its discoverers at the California Institute of Technology in the United States.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 20 2024, 12:23 IST
Biggest ever black hole jets detected by astronomers, named Porphyrion
Porphyrion can tell us more about the great ecosystem of matter flowing inside and outside of galaxies. (Image used for representative purpose) (NASA/CXC/A.Hobart)

The largest known black hole jets, 23 million light years across, have been discovered in the distant universe. This pair of particle beams launched by a supermassive black hole is over a hundred times larger than our galaxy, the Milky Way.

In 2022, we announced the discovery of one of the largest black hole jets in the night sky, launched from a (relatively) nearby galaxy called NGC2663. Using CSIRO's Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) in Western Australia, we confirmed that NGC2663's jet is one of the largest in the sky. In other words, it appears to be the largest when viewed from Earth.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
20% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹104,200₹129,900
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
12% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹140,999₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,998₹119,999
Buy now

The new jet, announced in the journal Nature, has been dubbed “Porphyrion” (a giant in Greek mythology) by its discoverers at the California Institute of Technology in the United States. It dwarfs NGC2663's jet in actual size and is over 20 times larger – a true colossus.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Porphyrion can tell us more about the great ecosystem of matter flowing inside and outside of galaxies. But this jet also has us scratching our heads: how can something 23 million light years across be almost perfectly straight?

Seeing invisible light

Porphyrion was discovered by astronomers using the International LOFAR Telescope, a network of radio sensors centred in the Netherlands, and stretching from Sweden to Bulgaria, and from Ireland to Latvia. Radio telescopes like ASKAP and LOFAR can see light that is invisible to our eyes: radio waves.

What launches the jet in the first place? At the centre of the jet, researchers see a galaxy, and at the centre of the galaxy, they find evidence of a supermassive black hole.

As matter is pulled towards the black hole, various fates await. Some matter is eaten entirely. Some orbits around the black hole, forming a disk. And some of it becomes twisted and tangled in intense magnetic fields, until it is released into two opposing jets, blasting at almost the speed of light.

We've seen black hole jets before, even ones that stretch many millions of light years. What's striking about Porphyrion is that it looks almost perfectly straight. There are plenty of curvy, angled jets out there, including one seen by ASKAP that was dubbed “The Dancing Ghosts”.

Puzzlingly straight

Many processes can add a kink to a jet: an obstacle such as a dense cloud, a change in the orientation of the black hole, strong magnetic fields, intergalactic “wind” as the host galaxy falls into a larger cosmic structure.

Porphyrion, by contrast, seems to have been happily powering its way through the cosmos for about 2 billion years, unperturbed.

This is puzzling for two reasons. First, it isn't from around here. Its light has travelled for about 7 billion years to arrive on Earth. We're seeing Porphyrion as it was about 6 billion years after the Big Bang.

As with all astronomical objects, we're seeing it in the past, when the universe was more dense (remember: the universe is expanding). But a busy environment is the enemy of a straight jet.

Second, a jet that maintains consistent power for 2 billion years requires a steady stream of food. But that implies a rich local environment, full of goodies (interstellar gas) ready to eat. This presents a paradox, because – again – a busy environment is the enemy of a straight jet.

As the researchers conclude, “how jets can retain such long-lived coherence is unknown at present”. Maybe Porphyrion got lucky, threading its jet through a quiet alley of intergalactic space.

Maybe there's something about this jet that helps it maintain its focus. We don't know. But we can think of ways to find out. Observers will explore the environment of this jet with further observations across the spectrum.

Radio astronomers are using telescopes like ASKAP and LOFAR to find more jets, so we can distinguish the typical from the flukey. Meanwhile, astrophysicists are using supercomputer simulations of jets to figure out what launches them, what can bend them, and under what conditions.

Objects like Porphyrion aren't mere cosmic oddities. They are integral to the ecosystem of matter that shapes our cosmic environment. Intergalactic matter feeds into galaxies, galaxies make stars, some galaxies even make black holes, black holes create a jet, the jet affects the intergalactic matter, and around we go.

We're slowly untangling the clues to our place in the cosmos. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Sep, 12:23 IST
Tags:
Trending: upgrade night drives with these top night vision gadgets for clearer, safer road navigation amazon and flipkart may face scrutiny over alleged seller favouritism ahead of big festive sales bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it set up windows 11 like a pro: 10 things you must do on your new laptop ios 18 release date and time in india: iphone users to big apple update at… companies making significant strides in indic llms - tech mahindra, gnani.ai, sarvam apple’s limited time student offer: get free airpods or apple pencil with mac and ipad now vivo v40e specifications, price in india and other key details leaked ahead of official launch- details woman built 7000 crore empire, got fired from her own company; she is now… amazon great indian festival 2024 dates announced: huge discounts on iphones, laptops, electronics, and more revealed
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 20:  Masterplan Ring Event announced, check rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 20: Masterplan Ring Event announced, check rewards
Red Dead Redemption 2 player confronts startling black wall glitch during routine hunting trip

Red Dead Redemption 2 player confronts startling black wall glitch during routine hunting trip
GTA 6 release still set for fall 2025? Here’s what Take-Two Interactive report says

GTA 6 release still set for fall 2025? Here’s what Take-Two Interactive report says
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 images allegedly leaked: Magnetic Joy-Cons, 8-inch display coming?
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 19: Know about upcoming events

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 19: Know about upcoming events

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
Mechanical gaming keybaords

4 best gaming mechanical keyboards under 7,000: Royal Kludge, Razer and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Refrigerator

Savings Alert! LG to Samsung, Amazon roles out big discounts on these top 5 refrigerators
Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024

Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets