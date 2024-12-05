Bitcoin price soars past $100000 mark: A look at 10 largest cryptocurrencies by market cap

Bitcoin price has made headlines once again, breaking its $100,000 ( ₹84,72,852) ceiling for the first time on December 5, marking an all-time high. The world's largest cryptocurrency has more than doubled in value this year, with a remarkable 45% surge in just the past four weeks, following Donald Trump's decisive election victory. Despite over 16 years of volatility, scepticism, and controversies surrounding its rise, Bitcoin is now edging closer to mainstream acceptance. Its continued growth and resilience, amid uncertain economic climates, highlight its increasing influence in global financial markets and its potential for the future of digital currencies. As Bitcoin reaches new milestones, the broader cryptocurrency landscape is watching closely to see whether this is the beginning of a new era of widespread adoption. As BTC price trends on Google, let's have a look at 10 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin is the largest and most widely recognised cryptocurrency, created by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009. It is a decentralised digital currency with transferable ownership. Bitcoin is mineable.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency, operates with its token, Ether. The Ethereum network aims to replace traditional financial services such as banks and brokerages through decentralised applications, or "DeFi", used for financial services. Ether serves as the fuel required to facilitate transactions on the Ethereum blockchain.

Tether (USDT)

Tether is a stablecoin and differs from Bitcoin and Ether as it is a centralised cryptocurrency. It attempts to maintain its value at parity with the US Dollar. Known as USD₮ or USDT, Tether is owned by iFinex, the company behind the Bitfinex exchange.

USD Coin (USDC)

USD Coin is the second largest stablecoin, abbreviated as USDC. Like Tether, USDC is centralised and is backed by cash and US Treasury bills. Its underlying assets include roughly 20% cash and 80% short-duration T-bills. You can view these assets publicly.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Originally built on the Ethereum blockchain, Binance Coin now operates on the Binance blockchain. Launched in 2017, BNB is used for payments and transaction fees on the Binance exchange and other applications within the Binance ecosystem. It is a centralised cryptocurrency.

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple (XRP) is decentralised and uses the Ripple protocol, which focuses on fast, low-cost digital payments. First introduced in 2012, XRP is regarded as a quick and secure method for sending digital transactions.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano is a decentralised, open-source blockchain that began development in 2015, with the support of an Ethereum co-founder. It was officially launched in 2017, aiming to provide a more secure and scalable blockchain platform.

Binance USD (BUSD)

Binance USD is another stablecoin issued by the Binance exchange. This centralised stablecoin is built on the Ethereum blockchain.

Solana (SOL)

Launched in 2020, Solana is a blockchain platform with its native cryptocurrency, SOL. It is used primarily for smart contracts and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Solana is often compared to Ethereum due to its similar features, with a focus on high speed and low-cost transactions.

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot, launched in 2020, was created by an Ethereum co-founder. This decentralised cryptocurrency aims to connect various blockchains securely, enabling interoperability across different networks.