    Trending News

    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    Realme GT3
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop review: For life on the go
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Bitcoin Traders Set Sights on $30,000 Even as Momentum Wanes

    Bitcoin Traders Set Sights on $30,000 Even as Momentum Wanes

    Crypto investors are scooping up call options betting on a Bitcoin rebound to $30,000, even as momentum in the digital-asset market stalls.

    By: BLOOMBERG
    | Updated on: Mar 02 2023, 07:50 IST
    Bitcoin
    Though Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies had a banner start to the year, with the largest digital asset soaring 39% in January, the gains haven’t been as easily gotten over the past few weeks. (REUTERS)
    Bitcoin
    Though Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies had a banner start to the year, with the largest digital asset soaring 39% in January, the gains haven’t been as easily gotten over the past few weeks. (REUTERS)

    Crypto investors are scooping up call options betting on a Bitcoin rebound to $30,000, even as momentum in the digital-asset market stalls.

    Bitcoin options open interest rose in February to $9 billion, according to Bloomberg Intelligence's Jamie Coutts, who cited Glassnode data. The last time it was at this level, the coin had been trading around $45,000, whereas it's currently hovering around $23,700. It's the largest 14-day rate of change in its history, and is a record high when measured as a percentage of market cap, he said.

    “Too much leverage has been funneled into this asset in the short-term,” Coutts tweeted. Bitcoin advanced 2.5% as of 10:15 a.m. in London on Wednesday.

    Meanwhile, most of the open interest is made up of calls with a $30,000 strike price, meaning that investors are betting Bitcoin could hit that level. “This does imply a lot of leverage in the market — but it's weird, implied volatility is much lower than the last time OI was at this level, which suggests weaker trader interest,” said Noelle Acheson, author of the “Crypto Is Macro Now” newsletter.

    Though Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies had a banner start to the year, with the largest digital asset soaring 39% in January, the gains haven't been as easily gotten over the past few weeks. The coin, along with other riskier assets like stocks, has declined since mid-February as investors start to bet that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates at a higher level for a longer timespan.

    To be sure, high options open interest might not necessarily mean there's more leverage in the market. “Options could be directionally agnostic,” said Darius Sit, founder and chief investment officer of crypto options trading firm QCP Capital.

    It was amid the rally this year, which saw Bitcoin test $24,000 as well as $25,000, that the market saw a flood of out-of-the-money upside calls, said Christopher Newhouse, a crypto derivatives trader at GSR, a crypto-native market maker in spot and options markets. That's because traders were hoping for a definitive break above $25,000. Bitcoin had crossed that level on Feb. 16, though it's declined since then, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

    “These OTM bets throughout February failed to pay out (as of now) since traders purchased those OTM options at elevated levels of implied volatility, (which has been steadily declining while price has stayed range-bound), causing the buyers of those strikes to lose from both a long-volatility perspective as well as a long-spot price perspective,” he said.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 02 Mar, 07:50 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about
    Apple Watch
    Take selfies on iPhone using Camera Remote on Apple Watch; here's how
    WhatsApp Payments
    WhatsApp Payments users can check their account balance easily; check steps here
    Gmail
    Unsend an email in Gmail for as long as 30 seconds! Here's how
    iPhone 15
    Hear your Apple iPhone 'speak the screen'; here is how

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    Realme GT3
    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop review: For life on the go
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Gran Turismo 7
    AI learns to outsmart humans in video games - and real life
    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5