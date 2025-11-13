Blaupunkt introduces SBW600 Emperor Dolby Atmos home theatre system in India

Blaupunkt launched a new home theatre system, SBW600 Emperor 12.1.4 Dolby Atmos, in India with multi-dimensional 3D spatial sound architecture. This home theatre speaker could be perfect for your home entertainment experience with great audio and sound quality. Backed by Dolby Atmos technology, the Blaupunkt SBW600 Emperor 12.1.4 claims to deliver an immersive surround sound. Know more about what this new home theatre system has to offer.

Blaupunkt SBW600 Emperor 12.1.4 Dolby Atmos soundbar: Specs and features

The Blaupunkt SBW600 Emperor 12.1.4 Dolby Atmos soundbar features 17 neodymium speaker drivers that claim to deliver a sound output of 1200 watts. It supports 3D spatial sound architecture that includes centre-firing, side-firing, and up-firing speakers. In addition, it also supports wireless rear satellites and an 8-inch wireless subwoofer, which claims to deliver bass with ultra-deep 20 Hz sounds.

For wired connectivity, it offers HDMI eARC, Optical, and AUX-in for compatibility with various devices. Therefore, be it for movies, gaming, and party music, the Blaupunkt SBW600 Emperor could fit right in. For a custom audio and sound experience, it also provides Pro-Audio EQ modes. With a home theatre system, you also get a wireless microphone for fun karaoke nights with friends and family. With the SBW600 Emperor, Blaupunkt is providing an industry-first 3-year warranty along with free doorstep installation.

The Blaupunkt SBW600 Emperor 12.1.4 Dolby Atmos soundbar is listed for Rs. 69,990 on the Blaupunkt audio website. The soundbar is also expected to be available on several e-commerce platforms.