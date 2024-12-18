Blinkit launches ‘Secret Santa’ feature: Here’s how to do instant gift exchanges for a Merry Christmas

As the holiday season approaches, Blinkit has launched a new feature designed to make Christmas gift exchanges simpler and more enjoyable. The Secret Santa feature, introduced by Zomato-owned Blinkit, brings a modern twist to the classic holiday tradition. This digital tool allows users to organise anonymous gift exchanges effortlessly, all from the convenience of their phones.

In apost on X, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the feature, saying, "Introducing Secret Santa by Blinkit! It's a new feature we've built that allows one to: create groups, assign Santas, and even order gifts – all within minutes."

Here's how you can create your own Secret Santa group on the Blinkit app:

Open the Blinkit app on your phone. Navigate to the Christmas category and look for a banner labelled “Ready for Secret Santa?” Next, create a group and invite your friends to join. The app will automatically assign Santas to everyone, ensuring fair and anonymous pairings. Set a time, date, and location for your gift exchange, and receive reminders to keep everything on track. Order gifts directly through Blinkit, with delivery within just 10 minutes.

Dhindsa shared more details in his post, saying, “Introducing Secret Santa by Blinkit! It's a new feature we've built that allows one to: Create a Secret Santa group on Blinkit, Invite friends & assign/match Santas, Set a time and place for the gift exchange (with timely reminders), Order gifts and get them delivered in 10 minutes So go ahead, and create your groups with your colleagues and friends and have a very merry Christmas!”

The post has generated significant buzz, with users praising the feature. One comment read, "You just took away a major chunk of HR's OKR worldwide." Another user tweeted, "This is perfect. I see there's an option to choose your preferences, otherwise, the below problem occurs."

Others have expressed excitement over Blinkit's swift rollout of new features, with one user tweeting, “Super... I love the pace at which you keep rolling out new and exciting features. It's a very important ingredient to retain customers by continuously giving them reasons to flaunt your product."

With this new addition, Blinkit aims to spread holiday cheer and streamline the gift exchange process for users, making it easier than ever to share thoughtful gifts this festive season. "Go ahead, create your groups and have a very merry Christmas!" Blinkit concluded in their statement.