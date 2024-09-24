 Blocked accounts on X can still see your posts; Know why this may compromise with your privacy | Tech News
Have you ever blocked someone on X but wondered if they could still see your posts? A new update might allow exactly that.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 24 2024, 16:22 IST
1/7 Elon Musk, the CEO of X (formerly known as Twitter), has tweeted that he wants to eliminate the platform's 'block' feature. Musk made this decision in response to a query from a user, where he sought user opinions on the preference between muting and blocking. (Bloomberg)
2/7 In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk clarified that the blocking feature will be discontinued, except for direct messages, while muting will remain an available option. (Bloomberg)
3/7 On Friday, Musk shared a message, stating, "The 'block' feature is being completely removed, except for its use in direct messages. It simply doesn't make sense," commented the billionaire. (REUTERS)
4/7 Muting vs. blocking: According to a report by Bloomberg, muting an account will still allow users to avoid seeing posts from that account. However, muted accounts will retain the ability to respond to the user's posts, share them with their own followers, add commentary, and send direct messages. (AFP)
5/7 User concerns: Blocking, which has long served as a fundamental security measure on X, has raised concerns among users about potential increases in online harassment following its removal. (Pexels)
6/7 One user reacted to Musk's tweet and replied, "Don’t go there. No one is entitled to other people’s posts. People should be able to block whoever they want". (Pexels)
7/7 A series of transformations: Some of the significant alterations implemented under Musk's leadership include substantial workforce reductions, replacing the traditional verification program with the $8 per month Twitter Blue subscription, rebranding the company from Twitter to X, and introducing new features such as live streaming. (AP)
Elon Musk announced that X's upcoming update will allow blocked accounts to view public posts. (REUTERS)

Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter), announced a forthcoming change to the platform's blocking feature that will allow blocked accounts to see users' public posts. This update aims to enhance user experience, but it comes with specific limitations. Musk confirmed on Monday that while blocked accounts will no longer be able to engage with users' posts, they will still have access to view them.

How the Block Feature Will Work

Traditionally, the block feature aimed to create a barrier between users and accounts they wished to avoid. This approach often fell short, as blocked accounts could still interact indirectly. The new update seeks to change this by preventing blocked users from commenting on posts while still permitting them to view any public content. Musk's recent remarks, reported by The Verge, clarify that blocking an account will effectively limit their engagement capabilities, but not their visibility regarding public posts.

Also read: You may land in jail for 3-7 years if you watch such videos on your device: Check details

Previous Issues and Loopholes

Currently, when users block an account on X, the platform displays a message stating, "You're blocked." This system also restricts blocked accounts from viewing followers, media, and following lists, according to areport by The Verge. With the upcoming update, Musk plans to further limit how blocked accounts interact with users' profiles. Previously, users could bypass these restrictions by creating new accounts, but the anticipated changes are expected to close this loophole.

Also read
Also read: Samsung Galaxy Buds reportedly explode, user suffers permanent hearing loss

Musk has a history of expressing dissatisfaction with the platform's existing blocking mechanism. Last year, he voiced his belief that the block button was ineffective, advocating for a stronger mute function instead. He even suggested that the ability to block accounts might be eliminated, except in cases of direct messaging.

Also read: MediaTek confirms October launch for Dimensity 9400 chipset with enhanced AI and graphics performance- Details

Concerns Over X's Verification System

In related developments, X's verification system has come under scrutiny. The European Union raised concerns about the "blue tick" verification process, suggesting it could be exploited by malicious actors. Margrethe Vestager, the EU competition chief, criticised the system for using "dark patterns" that could mislead users. She highlighted the lack of transparency in X's verification, which limits data access for researchers and raises questions about its reliability.

As X continues to evolve under Musk's leadership, users can expect more updates that reshape their interactions on the platform, prompting discussions about privacy and user engagement in the social media landscape.

First Published Date: 24 Sep, 16:22 IST
