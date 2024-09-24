Blocked accounts on X can still see your posts; Know why this may compromise with your privacy

Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter), announced a forthcoming change to the platform's blocking feature that will allow blocked accounts to see users' public posts. This update aims to enhance user experience, but it comes with specific limitations. Musk confirmed on Monday that while blocked accounts will no longer be able to engage with users' posts, they will still have access to view them.

How the Block Feature Will Work

Traditionally, the block feature aimed to create a barrier between users and accounts they wished to avoid. This approach often fell short, as blocked accounts could still interact indirectly. The new update seeks to change this by preventing blocked users from commenting on posts while still permitting them to view any public content. Musk's recent remarks, reported by The Verge, clarify that blocking an account will effectively limit their engagement capabilities, but not their visibility regarding public posts.

Previous Issues and Loopholes

Currently, when users block an account on X, the platform displays a message stating, "You're blocked." This system also restricts blocked accounts from viewing followers, media, and following lists, according to areport by The Verge. With the upcoming update, Musk plans to further limit how blocked accounts interact with users' profiles. Previously, users could bypass these restrictions by creating new accounts, but the anticipated changes are expected to close this loophole.

Musk has a history of expressing dissatisfaction with the platform's existing blocking mechanism. Last year, he voiced his belief that the block button was ineffective, advocating for a stronger mute function instead. He even suggested that the ability to block accounts might be eliminated, except in cases of direct messaging.

Concerns Over X's Verification System

In related developments, X's verification system has come under scrutiny. The European Union raised concerns about the "blue tick" verification process, suggesting it could be exploited by malicious actors. Margrethe Vestager, the EU competition chief, criticised the system for using "dark patterns" that could mislead users. She highlighted the lack of transparency in X's verification, which limits data access for researchers and raises questions about its reliability.

As X continues to evolve under Musk's leadership, users can expect more updates that reshape their interactions on the platform, prompting discussions about privacy and user engagement in the social media landscape.