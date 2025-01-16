Bluesky launches Flashes: A decentralised photo and video sharing app to compete with social media giants

Bluesky, the open-source social media platform with a growing user base of over 27 million, has unveiled Flashes, a new photo and video-sharing app. Flashes, developed independently but powered by Bluesky's decentralised AT Protocol, aims to capture a share of the social media market currently dominated by platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

iPhone users interested in testing Flashes before its official launch can apply for TestFlight access through Bluesky's website. There is no confirmed date for an Android version yet.

Also read: LinkedIn launches AI-powered ‘Job Match' to help users find roles suited to their skills

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Flashes' Features and Functionality

Currently in beta with limited access, Flashes is expected to launch soon on the Apple App Store. The app builds on code from Skeet, a third-party Bluesky client, making it a potential competitor to Instagram and TikTok. However, Flashes is not meant to replace Instagram, according to its developer, Sebastian Vogelsang. Instead, Vogelsang views the app as a way to attract new users to Bluesky.

Also read: TikTok ban looms: What is it worth, and who could end up buying it

At launch, Flashes will allow users to share up to four photos or videos of up to one minute in length. Posts on Flashes will automatically sync with Bluesky, and features like direct messaging will be included. Unlike traditional social media apps, posts made on Flashes will also appear on Bluesky, with comments and interactions flowing between both platforms seamlessly.

Also read: Android prevented Microsoft from stopping mobile innovation, says co-founder, reacting to Bill Gates' 'greatest mistake'

A New Approach to Social Media

Flashes offer a fresh approach to social media by focusing on visual content and decentralisation. It promises a user-focused alternative to major social platforms by leveraging Bluesky's open technology. Vogelsang, who is also working on a video-only app called Blue Screen, intends to integrate premium features across both Flashes and Skeet without requiring separate subscriptions for users.

The developer aims to launch Flashes to the public soon, with a TestFlight beta providing early access for those eager to try the app. Updates will be available through the official Flashes account on Bluesky.