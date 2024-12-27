Bluesky launches 'Trending Topics' feature for desktop and mobile users: Here’s how it works

Bluesky is taking another step to enhance its user experience with the introduction of a "Trending Topics" feature, now available in beta. The social media platform announced on December 25 that both mobile app and desktop users can now explore trending topics worldwide. However, this feature is currently only available in English.

Where to Find Bluesky Trending Topics

Desktop users will find the trending topics on the right sidebar, while mobile users can access them by tapping the search button within the app. The feature is designed to keep users updated on the most discussed subjects, but it also offers an option to turn it off. By navigating to Settings > Content and Media, users can uncheck the ‘Enable trending topics' option to disable it.

Bluesky has taken steps to ensure that users' preferences are respected within the trending topics section. If users have muted certain words or phrases, those will not appear in the trending feed. This customisation allows users to curate their experience and avoid unwanted content.

Bluesky vs. Threads

The introduction of the "Trending Topics" feature puts Bluesky in direct competition with Threads, Meta's platform, which has limited its trending feature to users in the U.S. and Japan. Bluesky's broader, global rollout aims to appeal to a wider audience as the platform continues to grow at a rapid pace.

However, the company described the feature as "V1" and clarified that it is still in its beta phase. Bluesky emphasised that feedback from users will play a significant role in its evolution. The platform encouraged users to share their thoughts and objections regarding the feature's implementation.

Meanwhile, Bluesky's rapid growth continues to make headlines. The platform saw a surge of 10 million new users in just one month, bringing its total to over 25 million users. This surge in popularity has pushed Meta to accelerate feature releases for Threads, signalling a growing rivalry between the two platforms. As users look for alternatives to X (formerly Twitter), Bluesky is emerging as a strong contender.

The Bluesky app is free to download on the App Store and requires an iPhone running iOS 15.1 or later. To ensure access to the latest features, users are advised to install the updated app version.