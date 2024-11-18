Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Bluesky: Platform gearing up to jolt world’s richest man; What makes it different

Bluesky: Platform gearing up to jolt world's richest man; What makes it different

Bluesky was founded in 2019 by Jack Dorsey, with the aim of creating a decentralised alternative to Twitter.

By: HT TECH
Nov 18 2024, 15:02 IST
Bluesky, a decentralised microblogging platform, is rapidly gaining attention and climbing the ranks of trending topics in India. As dissatisfaction with Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) intensifies, Bluesky is seeing a significant uptick in users. Critics have raised concerns over Musk's political ties, particularly his advisory role in the Trump administration, and the platform's controversial content moderation policies. Among these concerns is the reinstatement of banned accounts, which many argue undermines trust in X's moderation system.

What Is Bluesky?

Bluesky was founded in 2019 by Jack Dorsey, with the aim of creating a decentralised alternative to Twitter. After a period of being invite-only, the platform began opening up to a wider audience in early 2024. Led by CEO Jay Graber, Bluesky operates as a public benefit corporation, focusing on offering "social media as it should be."

The defining feature of Bluesky is its decentralised framework. Unlike traditional social media platforms that centralise data on corporate-owned servers, Bluesky uses independent servers to store user data. This allows users to either join or create servers based on shared community values and content rules, offering more control and privacy.

Key Features and Appeal

Bluesky's user experience is reminiscent of Twitter's early days, but with a stronger emphasis on simplicity and user autonomy. Users can post short messages, photos, and videos, as well as send direct messages. Unlike X, which uses algorithmic feeds to display content, Bluesky limits visible posts to those from users' followed accounts. This uncluttered approach has won over users who are frustrated by X's algorithm-driven content and its often overwhelming feed.

Why Are Users Switching?

Bluesky's rise has been fuelled by growing discontent with X, especially in light of Musk's outspoken support for Trump during the 2024 U.S. election cycle. Critics of X point to its perceived political bias and inconsistent moderation policies as key factors prompting a shift towards alternatives. High-profile users like singer Lizzo and actors Ben Stiller and Jamie Lee Curtis have joined Bluesky, boosting its visibility and appeal. As the platform continues to prioritise privacy, transparency, and user control, its user base is expected to keep growing.

First Published Date: 18 Nov, 15:02 IST
