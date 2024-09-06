 Bluetooth 6.0 Launched: Explore new tracking, smarter scanning, and faster pairing features | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Bluetooth 6.0 Launched: Explore new tracking, smarter scanning, and faster pairing features

Bluetooth 6.0 Launched: Explore new tracking, smarter scanning, and faster pairing features

What are the new features in Bluetooth version 6.0? Discover how the latest update improves device tracking, advertising, scanning, and data transfer in the next-gen specification.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 06 2024, 15:45 IST
Icon
Top 5 Bluetooth speakers: JBL Charge 5, Partybox 110, Pulse 5, and more
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched
1/5 JBL Charge 5: If you looking for something compact but loud, then this might come in handy. The speaker has 20 hours of playtime and has an IP67-grade waterproof and dustproof speaker so you can take it anywhere with you. It supports Bluetooth 5.1 version and connects with two smartphones. It is backed with a built-in 7500mAh power bank and comes with a new PartyBoost technology. The JBL Pulse 5 price is Rs.18999, however, you can get it for Rs.14999, from Amazon. (Amazon)
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched
2/5 JBL Partybox 110: This is a huge speaker that enables users to connect mic or guitar. It comes with two levels - one is Deep and the other is adjustable Bass. It has a built-in rechargeable battery which gives 12 hours of playtime. The JBL PartyBox 110 is IPX4 splashproof and has dynamic lights which sync with the music. The JBL PartyBox 110 is priced at Rs.35999, however, on Amazon, you can get it for Rs.29922. (Amazon)
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched
3/5 JBL Boombox 3: It comes with JBL Original Pro sound and has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology. It has a 24-hour battery life and is IP67 waterproof and dustproof. It enables music streaming through AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music, Chromecast built-in and Spotify Connect. It also supports 3D Dolby Atmos for audio clarity. The JBL Boombox 3 retails for Rs.59999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.49999.  (Amazon)
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched
4/5 JBL Pulse 5: The Bluetooth speaker comes with a light show that gives eye-catching colors and sync with beats. Users can also customize the light show as per their mood. The JBL Pulse 5 is IP67 waterproof and dustproof and comes with 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. It supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and can connect with two smartphones. The speaker retails for Rs.26999, but from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.22999.  (Amazon)
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched
5/5 JBL Pulse 3: The Bluetooth speaker comes with a 360-degree light show and sound. It has 12 Hours of Playtime with JBL signature sound. It is PX7 Waterproof rated and the user can also activate Google Assistant or Siri through a long press button. It also allows users to connect various Bluetooth devices. The JBL Pulse 3 is priced at Rs.17499, but from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.14999. (Amazon)
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched
icon View all Images
What new features does Bluetooth 6.0 offer and how will they impact device performance? (Pexels)

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) has unveiled Bluetooth Core Specification version 6.0, the latest update since the release of version 5 in 2016. This new version introduces several features aimed at boosting Bluetooth technology's performance and capabilities.

One significant addition is the centimetre-level tracking feature. This advancement improves location accuracy for "Find My" networks used by companies like Apple and Google, aiding in the precise tracking of lost items. It also enhances security for digital key systems, ensuring that only authorised users within a specific range can unlock secure areas.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
21% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999₹116,000
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
10% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹143,999₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,998₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: Best portable monitors from Asus, Acer and others for working on the go

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Bluetooth 6.0 includes several key features:

1. Bluetooth Channel Sounding: This feature allows for precise distance measurements between devices, enhancing location services and digital key access. It also strengthens the security of digital key solutions.

2. Decision-based Advertising Filtering: Devices often broadcast small messages, such as advertisements, to signal their presence. With Bluetooth LE Extended Advertising, these messages can be divided into multiple parts, with some sent on the main channel and others on additional channels. Decision-based advertising filtering enables devices to evaluate whether the primary channel content is relevant, optimising the checking process and conserving battery life.

Also read: iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple's big update

3. Smarter Bluetooth Scanning: Bluetooth 6.0 introduces more efficient scanning through decision-based advertising filtering. This enhancement improves pairing speed and reliability by allowing devices to determine if further scanning is necessary based on nearby hardware detection.

4. Isochronous Adaptation Layer (ISOAL): This update reduces latency and enhances data transfer. It benefits devices like headphones and smartwatches by enabling the transfer of more data in smaller packets.

Also read: Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here's why

Currently, there are no devices announced to support Bluetooth 6.0, and its release date remains uncertain. However, the first products featuring this new standard may appear by next year. Additionally, Bluetooth 6.0 offers advertiser monitoring, which alerts devices when items of interest enter or leave range to enhance user experience and reduce energy consumption.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Sep, 15:45 IST
Tags:
Trending: ios 18 release date and time in india: when apple may release big iphone update jio anniversary offer: 10 ott subscriptions, zomato gold membership at recharge of just rs... bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it dyson launches new airwrap, hair dryer, wet cleaner, and headphones ahead of festive season in india- all details 10 best android tablets for high perfromance from samsung, lenovo and others whatsapp to soon stop working for these apple users, here’s what you need to do apple to introduce 6 new ai features with iphone 16 and iphone 16 pro models at it's glowtime event samsung crystal 4k dynamic tv launched at rs. 41,990 in india: check features and availability samsung galaxy s24 series, galaxy s23 series and others to get the new ai features with one ui 6.1.1 update windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5 Pro design

Sony PS5 Pro officially teased; 30th-anniversary image reveals new design with three stripes
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 6: Grab Shoes Royale event gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 6: Grab Shoes Royale event gifts
Red Dead Redemption 2: Claim free DLC and exclusive rewards with new bounty hunter event

Red Dead Redemption 2: Claim free DLC and exclusive rewards with new bounty hunter event
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 5: Know all OB46 update features

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 5: Know all OB46 update features
Discover Red Dead Redemption 2’s hidden jail ending: A surprising twist in Lenny’s mission

Discover Red Dead Redemption 2’s hidden jail ending: A surprising twist in Lenny’s mission

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best android tablet

10 best Android tablets for high perfromance from Samsung, Lenovo and others
5 smartphones to buy under Rs.15,000: Oppo K12x, Vivo T3X, iQOO Z9x and more

5 smartphones to buy under Rs.15,000: Oppo K12x, Vivo T3X, iQOO Z9x and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
smartwatch under 30000

Apple Watch SE, OnePlus Watch 2 and other best smartwatches to buy under 30,000
Best earbuds from OnePlus, Realme and others under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 in IndiaBest earbuds from OnePlus, Realme and others under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 in IndiaBest earbuds from OnePlus, Realme and others under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 in India

Best earbuds from OnePlus, Realme and others under 2000 in India
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets