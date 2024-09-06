Bluetooth 6.0 Launched: Explore new tracking, smarter scanning, and faster pairing features

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) has unveiled Bluetooth Core Specification version 6.0, the latest update since the release of version 5 in 2016. This new version introduces several features aimed at boosting Bluetooth technology's performance and capabilities.

One significant addition is the centimetre-level tracking feature. This advancement improves location accuracy for "Find My" networks used by companies like Apple and Google, aiding in the precise tracking of lost items. It also enhances security for digital key systems, ensuring that only authorised users within a specific range can unlock secure areas.

Bluetooth 6.0 includes several key features:

1. Bluetooth Channel Sounding: This feature allows for precise distance measurements between devices, enhancing location services and digital key access. It also strengthens the security of digital key solutions.

2. Decision-based Advertising Filtering: Devices often broadcast small messages, such as advertisements, to signal their presence. With Bluetooth LE Extended Advertising, these messages can be divided into multiple parts, with some sent on the main channel and others on additional channels. Decision-based advertising filtering enables devices to evaluate whether the primary channel content is relevant, optimising the checking process and conserving battery life.

3. Smarter Bluetooth Scanning: Bluetooth 6.0 introduces more efficient scanning through decision-based advertising filtering. This enhancement improves pairing speed and reliability by allowing devices to determine if further scanning is necessary based on nearby hardware detection.

4. Isochronous Adaptation Layer (ISOAL): This update reduces latency and enhances data transfer. It benefits devices like headphones and smartwatches by enabling the transfer of more data in smaller packets.

Currently, there are no devices announced to support Bluetooth 6.0, and its release date remains uncertain. However, the first products featuring this new standard may appear by next year. Additionally, Bluetooth 6.0 offers advertiser monitoring, which alerts devices when items of interest enter or leave range to enhance user experience and reduce energy consumption.