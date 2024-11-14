Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Brisbane weather: How to check condition for Australia vs Pakistan T20I live on iPhone, Android phone

Brisbane weather: How to check condition for Australia vs Pakistan T20I live on iPhone, Android phone

Brisbane’s weather can be temperamental, with sudden showers often a concern. Australia vs Pakistan T20I match toss was delayed due to bad lighting.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 14 2024, 13:38 IST
Brisbane weather: How to check condition for Australia vs Pakistan T20I live on iPhone, Android phone
Dark clouds surround the Gabba ahead of the T20 cricket international between Pakistan and Australia in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP)

Brisbane weather can be unpredictable and due to it, the thrilling Australia vs Pakistan T20I has been delayed. As cricket fans gear up for the highly anticipated T20I match between Pakistan and Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane, one thing everyone is keeping an eye on is the weather. Brisbane's unpredictable weather can affect match timings, so knowing the conditions is crucial. Here's a quick guide on how to check the weather on your iPhone and Android ahead of the game.

Checking the Weather on Your iPhone

1. Using the Apple Weather App

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

The easiest way to get the latest weather update is by using the built-in Apple Weather app. Simply open the app and type "Brisbane" into the search bar. The app will provide you with up-to-the-minute details on temperature, humidity, wind speed, and a 10-day forecast.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

2. Weather Widgets

For quick access, you can add a weather widget to your iPhone's home screen. To do this, swipe right to open the Today View, scroll to the bottom, tap "Edit," and then add the Weather widget. This way, you'll have Brisbane's forecast front and centre without opening the app.

3. Siri Voice Command

If you prefer hands-free checking, simply ask Siri, "What's the weather in Brisbane?" Siri will immediately provide a forecast, including any potential rain or storms—crucial info for cricket fans!

Checking the Weather on Your Android Phone

1. Using Google Weather

Android users can easily check Brisbane's weather using the Google app. Open the Google app and type "Brisbane weather" in the search bar. The results will provide you with a quick overview of the current conditions, plus hourly forecasts and a 7-day outlook.

2. Weather Apps

Many Android phones come pre-installed with weather apps like AccuWeather or Weather.com. These apps offer detailed weather reports with live radar images and hourly updates. Simply download one of these apps from the Google Play Store, enter Brisbane as your location, and get a detailed breakdown of the forecast.

3. Google Assistant

Android users can also rely on Google Assistant. Just say, "Hey Google, what's the weather like in Brisbane?" Google Assistant will instantly provide a detailed weather update.

Why Weather Matters for the Match

Brisbane's weather can be temperamental, with sudden showers often a concern. The match organisers will keep a close eye on the weather, but staying informed will help you plan ahead. Whether you're heading to the stadium or watching from home, checking the weather on your device ensures you're always prepared.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Nov, 13:38 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX November 14 redeem codes: Grab Booyah Captain Bundle

Garena Free Fire MAX November 14 redeem codes: Grab Booyah Captain Bundle
GTA 6

GTA 6 wishlist: 5 exciting features I hope Rockstar delivers
Garena Free Fire MAX November 13 redeem codes: All about Booyah Top-Up event

Garena Free Fire MAX November 13 redeem codes: All about Booyah Top-Up event
GTA 6

GTA 6 graphics could be inferior for Indian gamers. Here’s why
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 12: Mystery Shop rewards and more

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 12: Mystery Shop rewards and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets