 BSNL 4G rollout delayed again, govt-backed telecom player now aims deployment by June 2025 | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News BSNL 4G rollout delayed again, govt-backed telecom player now aims deployment by June 2025

BSNL 4G rollout delayed again, govt-backed telecom player now aims deployment by June 2025

BSNL’s long-awaited 4G services rollout faces another delay, with the government informing Parliament that the state-owned telecom operator now expects to complete its network deployment by June 2025.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 26 2024, 07:08 IST
BSNL 4G rollout delayed again, govt-backed telecom player now aims deployment by June 2025
BSNL’s 4G services rollout has been delayed until June 2025, with the state-owned telecom operator currently having activated only 1,000 of the 100,000 planned sites across India. (REUTERS)

BSNL's much-waited 4G services rollout is facing another delay. The government informed Parliament on Wednesday, July 24, that the state-owned telecom operator now expects to complete its 4G network deployment by June 2025. So far, BSNL has activated only 1,000 sites out of its ambitious goal of setting up 100,000 sites across India.

Also Read: iPhone 'flip' likely to make its debut in 2026: Here's what we know about Apple's first foldable iPhone

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
14% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹115,860₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Progress and Future Plans

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted the significance of using domestic 4G technology, stating, "We should be proud that India has developed its own 4G stack, and we can't wait to adopt this technology." He assured that BSNL is on track with the radio access network (RAN) and other necessary equipment. "We have on track the 100,000 RANs that we need to have in place," he said, though he refrained from setting a specific target date.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

BSNL also plans to expand its 4G services to major cities like Delhi and Mumbai. Scindia mentioned that a Project Management Unit (PMU) is being formed with Tejas Networks, BSNL, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and the Centre for Development of Telematics (CDoT). This unit will set and monitor daily targets for the rollout, overseen by the Minister and the telecom secretary.

Also Read: Adobe brings new Al tools for Illustrator, Photoshop to boost workflows: Everything you need to know

Financial Backing and Future Implications

Despite the ongoing advancements in 5G technology, BSNL still offers 3G services. However, a substantial budget allocation in 2024 aims to change this. The central government has proposed Rs. 1.28 lakh crore for telecom projects and public sector firms under the Department of Telecommunications. A significant portion of this funding will go to BSNL.

Out of the total proposed allocation, over Rs. 1 lakh crore is earmarked for BSNL and MTNL expenses. This includes Rs. 82,916 crore specifically for BSNL's technology upgrades and restructuring efforts.

Also Read: Apple Watch for Your Kids launched in India with location tracking and emergency alerts for parents - Details

While BSNL's 4G rollout has been delayed, the state-owned telecom operator, with significant government funding and a dedicated project management unit, aims to complete the deployment by June 2025. This rollout is expected to improve connectivity and support the use of domestic technology in India's telecommunications infrastructure.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Jul, 07:08 IST
Tags:
Trending: will smartphone prices reduce after budget 2024? don’t expect any major surprise bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it vivo v40 pro specifications revealed ahead of v40 launch in india: camera, chipset and more massive 100-foot asteroid making close approach to earth today: check speed, distance iphone users to soon get ios 17.6 update: check what's new and how to update performance showdown: mediatek's upcoming dimensity 8400 chipset may beat snapdragon 8 gen 3 samsung blocks sideloading of apps in new galaxy phones, here's what it means for users google play store to soon get new rewards, ai-backed app discovery, and other features: check details here how to hide your instagram online status from others samsung galaxy phones may soon get iphone-like dynamic island, live activities
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor.

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft planning to expand Game Pass tiers
GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts

GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts
GTA 6 RELEASE DATE

GTA 6 release will be 'positive' for gaming industry, says Ubisoft CEO - Here’s why
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Top Android smartphones with the best battery life: OnePlus 12R, Vivo T3x 5G and others

Top Android smartphones with the best battery life: OnePlus 12R, Vivo T3x 5G and others
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes
Top photography smartphones of 2024: High-end cameras that can fit in your pocket

Top photography smartphones of 2024: High-end cameras that can fit in your pocket

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets