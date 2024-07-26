BSNL 4G rollout delayed again, govt-backed telecom player now aims deployment by June 2025

BSNL's much-waited 4G services rollout is facing another delay. The government informed Parliament on Wednesday, July 24, that the state-owned telecom operator now expects to complete its 4G network deployment by June 2025. So far, BSNL has activated only 1,000 sites out of its ambitious goal of setting up 100,000 sites across India.

Progress and Future Plans

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted the significance of using domestic 4G technology, stating, "We should be proud that India has developed its own 4G stack, and we can't wait to adopt this technology." He assured that BSNL is on track with the radio access network (RAN) and other necessary equipment. "We have on track the 100,000 RANs that we need to have in place," he said, though he refrained from setting a specific target date.

BSNL also plans to expand its 4G services to major cities like Delhi and Mumbai. Scindia mentioned that a Project Management Unit (PMU) is being formed with Tejas Networks, BSNL, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and the Centre for Development of Telematics (CDoT). This unit will set and monitor daily targets for the rollout, overseen by the Minister and the telecom secretary.

Financial Backing and Future Implications

Despite the ongoing advancements in 5G technology, BSNL still offers 3G services. However, a substantial budget allocation in 2024 aims to change this. The central government has proposed Rs. 1.28 lakh crore for telecom projects and public sector firms under the Department of Telecommunications. A significant portion of this funding will go to BSNL.

Out of the total proposed allocation, over Rs. 1 lakh crore is earmarked for BSNL and MTNL expenses. This includes Rs. 82,916 crore specifically for BSNL's technology upgrades and restructuring efforts.

While BSNL's 4G rollout has been delayed, the state-owned telecom operator, with significant government funding and a dedicated project management unit, aims to complete the deployment by June 2025. This rollout is expected to improve connectivity and support the use of domestic technology in India's telecommunications infrastructure.

