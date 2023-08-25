Home Tech News Building-sized asteroid racing towards Earth, warns NASA; check speed and close approach

Building-sized asteroid racing towards Earth, warns NASA; check speed and close approach

NASA has revealed details of a close encounter with an asteroid that is nearly the size of the Tunguska space rock that caused catastrophic damage in 1908. Know details of the close approach.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 25 2023, 11:09 IST
Wave of asteroids to pass by Earth soon! NASA reveals details of 5 space rocks
Asteroid belt
1/5 Asteroid PM - Asteroid PM, is currently heading towards Earth and will pass close by Earth today, August 22. The asteroid is nearly the size of an aircraft with a width of 180 feet. It is travelling at almost 25083 kilometers per hour and will make its closest approach at 3.6 million kilometers. (NASA/JPL)
asteroid
2/5 Asteroid 2023 QU1 – Yet another asteroid named Asteroid 2023 QU1 will make its closest approach to Earth today, August 22. In terms of size, it is almost 66 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 6.2 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 20637 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
3/5 2023 QZ – 2023 QZ, which is nearly 47 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will make its closest approach today, August 22. It is moving at a blistering speed of 16211 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of 5.1 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
4/5 Asteroid 2023 QW – Asteroid 2023 QW will make an extremely close approach to the planet on August 23. The asteroid, with a width of around 71 feet, will approach at a distance of just 1.6 million kilometers and a speed of nearly 58848 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 Asteroid 2023 QO – Asteroid 2023 QO, with a width of just 46 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth on August 23. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 38661 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 2.4 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 QG4 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.
View all Images
Asteroid 2023 QG4 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids. (Pixabay)

In the past decade, there have been several close calls with asteroids. While none of them have caused enough damage to wipe out life on Earth, they have impacted the surface and given us a stern indication of their destructive potential. In 2013, a mere 59 feet wide space rock, which is no bigger than a small house, was observed rushing towards Chelyabinsk in Russia at a speed of 65000 kilometers per hour and exploded over the city. While its impact was non-fatal, it still injured as many as 1400 people and damaged over 7000 buildings.

Due to such close calls, NASA, ESA, and other space agencies have developed technology to track asteroids in their orbits, and even deflect them in case a potential impact scenario develops. With this advanced tech, NASA has now revealed details about an asteroid that will come close to Earth today.

Asteroid 2023 QG4

An asteroid, given the designation of Asteroid 2023 QG4, is on its way towards Earth and could make its closest approach to the planet today, August 25. NASA revealed these shocking details after tracking the asteroid's orbit using its various satellites and space and ground-based telescopes. As per the details, Asteroid 2023 QG4 is expected to make its closest approach to the planet at a distance of 2.5 million kilometers, and at a staggering speed of 86530 kilometers per hour, which is even faster than NASA's Voyager 1 probe that was launched in 1977 to study the outer solar system and interstellar space.

This space rock belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

How big is it?

Asteroid 2023 QG4 is almost 340 feet wide, which is not big enough to cause a catastrophe, therefore it has not been classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object. In terms of size, it can be compared to a building.

It is almost the same size as the Tunguska asteroid which Yeniseysk Governorate, Russia. It decimated nearly 2150 square kilometers of forest area and scored the ground. This resulting explosion was recorded at almost 12 megatons.

This event was termed the “largest cosmic event ever witnessed by humans” by David Morrison, a planetary science researcher at the NASA Ames Research Center.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Aug, 11:08 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

NASA and SpaceX to send next crew to the ISS
25 August 2023
What is Oort cloud?
24 August 2023
Close call! Aircraft-sized asteroid coming, NASA reveals details
24 August 2023
The inspiring story of astronaut Kalpana Chawla, the first Indian woman in space
24 August 2023
Chandrayaan-3 lands on the dark side of the Moon! How NASA, other space agencies reacted
23 August 2023
From ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 to NASA's Artemis - the race to reach the Moon
23 August 2023
Webb Space Telescope captures mind-blowing images of Ring Nebula
23 August 2023
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams says eagerly awaiting Chandrayaan-3's Moon landing
23 August 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need
Microsoft Build
Microsoft Lawyer’s 10-Day Race to Save the Biggest Gaming Deal
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update
Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets