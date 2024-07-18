 Canon EOS R5 Mark II, EOS R1 launched with DIGIC X chip and 8K RAW video: Everything you need to know | Tech News
Canon EOS R5 Mark II and Canon EOS R1 have been launched in India, featuring high-end internals for advanced workflows. Here are the features, specifications, as well as India price and availability details.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 18 2024, 16:47 IST
Canon EOS R5 Mark II has the same megapixel count as the Canon EOS R5, but it features an all-new Full-Frame CMOS sensor capable of facilitating Canon’s new Accelerated Capture System.
Canon EOS R5 Mark II has the same megapixel count as the Canon EOS R5, but it features an all-new Full-Frame CMOS sensor capable of facilitating Canon's new Accelerated Capture System.

Canon EOS R5 Mark II and the much-anticipated Canon EOS R1 cameras have been launched in India. Being the flagships, both models come with top-end internals, including a new 45-megapixel back-illuminated (BI) stacked CMOS sensor for the Canon R5 Mark II, and a 24.2-megapixel Full-Frame CMOS sensor for the Canon R1. Both these flagships come with DIGIC Accelerator and DIGIC X chips to facilitate advanced workflows.

Canon says that the EOS R1 is designed for the most extreme working situations, thanks to its 40fps electronic shutter and its new imaging and autofocus systems. The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is marketed as an ‘all-rounder,' capable of 45-megapixel stills and up to 8K 60P RAW recording.

Canon R5 Mark II, R1 Specifications and Features

The Canon EOS R5 Mark II has the same megapixel count as the Canon EOS R5, but it features an all-new Full-Frame CMOS sensor capable of facilitating Canon's new Accelerated Capture System. It comes with 6,144-zone (96 × 64) metering [DCI: 4,800-zone (96 x 50) metering; UHD: 5,184-zone (96 x 54) metering]. For still images, it has an effective ISO range of 100–51,200 (L:50, H:102,400). Using its electronic shutter, it can shoot at a burst rate of 30fps, making it ideal for fast-moving objects and situations. The fastest shutter speed is 1/32,000 sec. The camera also features a 0.5-inch OLED viewfinder.

Canon EOS R5 Mark II
Canon EOS R5 Mark II starts at 4,05,995 in India.
image caption
Canon EOS R5 Mark II starts at 4,05,995 in India.

For autofocus, both the Canon R5 Mark II and the R1 feature Canon's Dual Pixel Intelligent AF system, utilising the Accelerated Capture system and deep learning. Regarding video frame rates, the Canon R5 Mark II can record 8K DCI 60p RAW video, 4K DCI 60p SRAW, and 4K 120p and Full HD 240p. Both cameras offer 10-bit Canon Log 2. Additionally, the R5 Mark II has a new LP-E6P battery, which is the same size as the LP-E6 batteries and can be charged using the old chargers as well.

Canon EOS R5 Mark II first look video

The Canon R1 features a 24.2-megapixel back-illuminated (BI) stacked CMOS sensor, which supports various features, including deep learning algorithm-based AF and subject-tracking, in-camera Upscaling, and Neural Network Noise Reduction. The EOS R1 can shoot high-speed bursts at up to 40 frames per second. It is also competent at video recording, capable of 6K 60p RAW video, 4K DCI up to 120fps, and Full HD at 240fps. The maximum shutter speed is 1/64,000 sec, and it has an effective ISO range of 100–102,400 (L:50, H1:204,800, H2:409,600). For stills, it has 6,144-zone (96 × 64) metering, while for videos, it offers DCI: 4,800-zone (96 x 50) metering and UHD: 5,184-zone (96 x 54) metering.

Canon EOS R5 Mark II, EOS R1 Price in India, Availability

The Canon EOS R5 Mark II will be available in India starting August 2024. It will retail for 4,05,995 for the body only, and 5,05,995 with the 24-105mm F/4 L IS USM kit lens. Accessories include the CF-R20EP Cooling Fan Battery Grip at 40,995, the BG-R20EP Battery Grip with LAN at 80,995, and additional LP-E6P batteries for 7,995.

The Canon EOS R1 will be available in the Indian market by the end of November 2024. The EOS R1 body-only will retail at 6,30,995. Accessories include a standard Battery Grip priced at 34,995 and a Cooling Fan Battery Grip for 40,995. A Battery Grip with LAN will be available at 80,995.

First Published Date: 18 Jul, 10:00 IST
