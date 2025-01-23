Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Move over 50MP and 60MP: Canon's 410MP full-frame camera sensor is here, offering 8 times the resolution of 8K

Move over 50MP and 60MP: Canon's 410MP full-frame camera sensor is here, offering 8 times the resolution of 8K

Canon claims these are the largest pixels ever achieved in a 35 mm full-frame sensor.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 23 2025, 16:52 IST
Move over 50MP and 60MP: Canon's 410MP full-frame camera sensor is here
Canon's 410MP sensor is here. (Canon)

Megapixels aren't everything when it comes to cameras, whether they are smartphones or professional SLRs or mirrorless cameras. But you do need them, and sometimes, you need a lot of them. If you want flexibility in post-production, the higher the resolution, the greater your ability to reframe and tweak your shots. We have consistently seen brands like Sony and Canon introduce high-resolution cameras in the full frame camera space, but now, Canon has announced that it has developed a CMOS camera sensor with a staggering 410 megapixels, which it claims is the largest number of pixels ever achieved in a 35mm full-frame sensor size. 

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 series launched with upgraded Galaxy AI features: Writing Assist, upgraded Circle to Search and more

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Here's all you need to know about the brand-new Canon 410-megapixel 35mm sensor

Firstly, let us make it clear that Canon has outlined a specific use case for the sensor. It states that the sensor is intended for applications that demand extreme resolution, such as surveillance and medicine. The 410 megapixels result in a 24K resolution, which is an astonishing 198 times greater than full HD and 12 times greater than 8K. These are mind-boggling figures, and if you understand how resolution works, you will undoubtedly be blown away.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

In theory, you should be able to crop any part of the image from this 410-megapixel sensor while maintaining sufficiently high resolution. Canon also claims that the sensor can achieve a high readout speed of 30 to 80 megapixels per second, delivering videos at 8 frames per second. Additionally, you get 4-pixel binning technology, which treats four pixels as one. This means you can capture brighter images, and during this mode, the sensor captures 100-megapixel video at 24 FPS.

When can we expect the sensor to launch, and will it be featured in a mainstream product anytime soon? 

So far, Canon has not revealed any information regarding whether this sensor will appear in a consumer-grade camera. However, if you'd like to experience the sensor, you can do so at the Canon booth at SPIE Photonics West, a conference for optics in San Francisco, between 28 and 30 January 2025.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Jan, 16:52 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Grand Taking Ages

GTA 6 parody game returns: Grand Taking Ages finds new life after PlayStation Store ban
GTA 6

GTA 6 PC release predicted for 2027 following console launch, insider claims speculative timeline
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaked price rumours: Rockstar Games could set new $100 standard for game pricing in 2025
PS Plus games

PS Plus January games revealed: God of War Ragnarök, Like a Dragon Gaiden, Atlas Fallen, and more
GTA 6

GTA 6 leak teases exciting new weapon, fans speculate wild gameplay possibilities in Vice City

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets