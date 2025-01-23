Move over 50MP and 60MP: Canon's 410MP full-frame camera sensor is here

Megapixels aren't everything when it comes to cameras, whether they are smartphones or professional SLRs or mirrorless cameras. But you do need them, and sometimes, you need a lot of them. If you want flexibility in post-production, the higher the resolution, the greater your ability to reframe and tweak your shots. We have consistently seen brands like Sony and Canon introduce high-resolution cameras in the full frame camera space, but now, Canon has announced that it has developed a CMOS camera sensor with a staggering 410 megapixels, which it claims is the largest number of pixels ever achieved in a 35mm full-frame sensor size.

Here's all you need to know about the brand-new Canon 410-megapixel 35mm sensor

Firstly, let us make it clear that Canon has outlined a specific use case for the sensor. It states that the sensor is intended for applications that demand extreme resolution, such as surveillance and medicine. The 410 megapixels result in a 24K resolution, which is an astonishing 198 times greater than full HD and 12 times greater than 8K. These are mind-boggling figures, and if you understand how resolution works, you will undoubtedly be blown away.

In theory, you should be able to crop any part of the image from this 410-megapixel sensor while maintaining sufficiently high resolution. Canon also claims that the sensor can achieve a high readout speed of 30 to 80 megapixels per second, delivering videos at 8 frames per second. Additionally, you get 4-pixel binning technology, which treats four pixels as one. This means you can capture brighter images, and during this mode, the sensor captures 100-megapixel video at 24 FPS.

When can we expect the sensor to launch, and will it be featured in a mainstream product anytime soon?

So far, Canon has not revealed any information regarding whether this sensor will appear in a consumer-grade camera. However, if you'd like to experience the sensor, you can do so at the Canon booth at SPIE Photonics West, a conference for optics in San Francisco, between 28 and 30 January 2025.