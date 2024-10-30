 Canon's new RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM Dual lens makes Spatial content creation for Apple Vision Pro affordable | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Canon's new RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM Dual lens makes Spatial content creation for Apple Vision Pro affordable

Canon's new RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM Dual lens makes Spatial content creation for Apple Vision Pro affordable

Using the Canon RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM, users will be able to produce content viewable on the Apple Vision Pro and other headsets. Here are the details.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Oct 30 2024, 16:48 IST
Canon's new RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM Dual lens makes Spatial content creation for Apple Vision Pro affordable
Canon RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM Dual lens with the Canon R7. (Canon)

Canon, with the launch of the RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM Dual lens for the Canon R7, has expanded its EOS VR lineup in India, joining the existing lineup, which includes the RF-S 3.9mm f/3.5 STM Dual Fisheye and the RF 5.2mm f/2.8L Dual Fisheye. Canon has announced that the RF-S 7.8mm will be available at a retail price of 46,995.

Also Read: iPhone users, use these photography hacks to beautifully capture your memories this Diwali

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹79,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now

Canon RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM Is Designed for Creating Content for Devices Like the Apple Vision Pro

Earlier this year, at the WWDC 2024, Apple announced that users would soon be able to create Spatial content for the Vision Pro headset. Through lenses and camera systems like the RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM and EOS R7, users will be able to produce content viewable on the Vision Pro. Unlike other lenses in the category that offer fisheye perspectives, this lens captures a narrower view, allowing users to create Spatial photos and videos for VR. Canon states that when this content is viewed on a compatible device, such as the Apple Vision Pro, subjects in the image "appear to be right in front of you, making them lifelike enough for users to reach out.”

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also Read: Diwali 2024: Top 5 gadget gifts under 3,000 for loved ones

Canon RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM Specifications

RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lens comes with a 7.8mm focal length, with a maximum aperture of f/4, and supports focusing at 0.15m and a maximum magnification of 0.07x. It is constructed with 9 elements in 7 groups, includes a 58mm filter size, and features 7 aperture blades. Like some of the other popular lenses, it too gets the STM drive for silent autofocus. The lens measures 69.2mm in diameter, 41.5mm in length, and weighs approximately 131g.

Canon explains that when shooting with the RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM lens, a parallax image from each lens is recorded onto the camera's sensor. Users can then convert this data using EOS VR Utility software or Adobe Premiere Pro with the EOS VR plugin, allowing for further edits and output to the desired viewing format. Available formats include MV-HEVC Spatial Video, compatible with Apple Vision Pro, VR 180°, and 3D SBS—a split-image movie format without metadata that appears in 3D when viewed with VR glasses.

Also Read: iPhone users finally gets call recording feature; Here's how it works and supported devices

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Oct, 16:48 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 sparks console rivalry as Microsoft remains silent amid Sony's bold new PS5 Pro
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 30: New Faded Wheel event is here

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 30: New Faded Wheel event is here
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 29: Diwali Box Drop Event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 29: Diwali Box Drop Event rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 28: Mystical Ring event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 28: Mystical Ring event rewards
New games on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC: This is when to download Dragon Age and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

New games on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC: This is when to download Dragon Age and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets