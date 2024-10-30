Canon, with the launch of the RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM Dual lens for the Canon R7, has expanded its EOS VR lineup in India, joining the existing lineup, which includes the RF-S 3.9mm f/3.5 STM Dual Fisheye and the RF 5.2mm f/2.8L Dual Fisheye. Canon has announced that the RF-S 7.8mm will be available at a retail price of ₹46,995.

Canon RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM Is Designed for Creating Content for Devices Like the Apple Vision Pro

Earlier this year, at the WWDC 2024, Apple announced that users would soon be able to create Spatial content for the Vision Pro headset. Through lenses and camera systems like the RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM and EOS R7, users will be able to produce content viewable on the Vision Pro. Unlike other lenses in the category that offer fisheye perspectives, this lens captures a narrower view, allowing users to create Spatial photos and videos for VR. Canon states that when this content is viewed on a compatible device, such as the Apple Vision Pro, subjects in the image "appear to be right in front of you, making them lifelike enough for users to reach out.”

Canon RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM Specifications

RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lens comes with a 7.8mm focal length, with a maximum aperture of f/4, and supports focusing at 0.15m and a maximum magnification of 0.07x. It is constructed with 9 elements in 7 groups, includes a 58mm filter size, and features 7 aperture blades. Like some of the other popular lenses, it too gets the STM drive for silent autofocus. The lens measures 69.2mm in diameter, 41.5mm in length, and weighs approximately 131g.

Canon explains that when shooting with the RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM lens, a parallax image from each lens is recorded onto the camera's sensor. Users can then convert this data using EOS VR Utility software or Adobe Premiere Pro with the EOS VR plugin, allowing for further edits and output to the desired viewing format. Available formats include MV-HEVC Spatial Video, compatible with Apple Vision Pro, VR 180°, and 3D SBS—a split-image movie format without metadata that appears in 3D when viewed with VR glasses.

