With AI images crowding out true photography online, DuckDuckGo’s new filter lets you remove most fake results and rediscover authentic, human-made photos. For those craving real moments, it’s a breath of fresh air in a digital storm.

By: BHARAT SHARMA
| Updated on: Sep 02 2025, 16:10 IST
A new DuckDuckGo filter sweeps away computer-made images, making it easier to find honest, camera-shot photos in search. (AI-generated)

Open your phone and type in “wedding photography,” “sunset,” or even just “family portrait” in a search engine. Chances are, the images that pop up have that flawless, too-good-to-be-true look. Blame it on an internet now flooded with AI-generated photos. Many are so slick and perfect that real photographers, pros and hobbyists alike are finding their work pushed to the side by artificial creations that never needed a camera or a steady hand.

How AI pics are trumping real photography

It isn't just a question of taste. There's a real sense of loss among many in the photography world. Photographers spend years learning how to capture fleeting moments, balance tricky lighting, and make people smile. All that patience and skill can hardly compete with images a computer spins up in seconds. Why would anyone hire a photographer when a program can create a crowd-pleaser at the click of a button? Quite simply because you value authenticity.

The trouble goes deeper than photographers' livelihoods. As these computer-made images take over, it's becoming almost impossible for most people to know what's real in their search results. A sunset with colours no sky could ever produce. Portraits so clean and even that nobody appears human.

For anyone eager to bring authenticity back, there's a surprisingly easy fix to this. DuckDuckGo, a search engine known for its focus on privacy, now includes a filter option: “Hide AI images.” By clicking this setting before you search, you can sweep away most artificially generated images and bring real, camera-captured photos back to the top. This tool arrives at a time when the rest of the internet seems content to let fantasy overtake fact.

Don't expect perfection as some AI images still slip past and you may need to get used to a different search engine. But it's a meaningful step for anyone tired of scrolling through pages of faces that never blink and sunsets that never quite rise or set. For lovers of the craft of photography, the difference is immediate. Sure, you'll spot the occasional blurry, poorly lit shot, but there's comfort in knowing these images were taken by someone who waited for the right light, pressed a real shutter, and created something unrepeatable.

First Published Date: 02 Sep, 16:10 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets