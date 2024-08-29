 “Career pressure is real”: Indian dad creates LinkedIn profile for 2-year-old son | Tech News
A Delhi-based entrepreneur highlighting “career pressure” has created a LinkedIn profile for his 2-year-old son and the internet can’t stop talking.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 29 2024, 10:49 IST
LinkedIn profile of a supposedly 2-year-old child named “Tiger Chauhan” went viral after netizens found out that a desperate dad created it highlighting “career pressure”. (LinkedIn)

An Indian dad created a LinkedIn profile for his 2-year-old son? Well, this may sound funny and many may call it an attempt to grab attention but the LinkedIn profile of “Tiger Chauhan” became viral online.  With a very unconventional networking strategy or we can say “career pressure,” Tiger Chauhan, the son of the Delhi-based entrepreneur has a LinkedIn profile at the toddler age of 2. Yes, you read that right, Sivesh Kumar, the father of Tigar Chauhan wants to teach his son the power of networking from a very young age. This move has created a buzz over the internet and netizens have a lot to say about the matter. Know more about Tiger Chauhan's LinkedIn profile. 

2-year-old's LinkedIn profile

Sivesh Kumar has created a LinkedIn profile for his 2-year-old son which is said to be very unusual for a father to put such pressure of career and educational opportunities over a child from a very young age. The LinkedIn profile bio of Tiger says, “Just a kid, trying to find my place in this world.” The bio further takes on his father's take on networking and getting admission to any prestigious preschool. It said “My father Sivesh Kumar's friend Praveen Kumar Rajbhar always says that "Network is Networth", so I am here to network which will help me (to start with) get into a good pre-school. And further will take one step at a time.”

This new way of networking for a child created a fuss and people have a lot of opinions about getting children into the world of social media from a very young age. Many on social media highlight careers and societal pressure on young and teenage children. Whereas, many also supported the move to give children a modern approach to education. On the other hand, several users also agreed with the fact “LinkedIn” is a safer and ideal social networking platform than others available in the market such as Instagram. 

Acknowledging the much-gained attention, Sivesh Kumar, the co-founder and chief operating officer of Coffea India highlighted, “I don't know how he will turn around, but he will be more passionate, hardworking, and brutal than me… Elon, your competitor just got on LinkedIn… And it is his birthday... Happy Birthday Kiddo… If any day you need to fall back, your baba is here.”

First Published Date: 29 Aug, 10:49 IST
