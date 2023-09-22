Icon
Home Tech News Chandrayaan-3: ISRO delays reviving Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover on Moon

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO delays reviving Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover on Moon

ISRO's process to awaken the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover on the moon faces a slight delay, but the hope remains.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 22 2023, 19:29 IST
Icon
Vikram lander, Pragyan rover batteries fully charged! ISRO to give Chandrayaan-3 mission booster shot
Chandrayaan-3
1/5 Vikram lander and Pragyan rover have been in sleep mode for 14 days. Today is the day when ISRO will try to wake them up. It is a scary moment as they are not expected to wake up as the lunar cold and darkness may have killed them both. (ISRO)
Chandrayaan-3
2/5 ISRO scientists are now waiting for optimum sunrise so the temperature on the Moon rises. Once the weather is in the right condition, it will be time to activate and re-establish communication with the lander and the rover.  (ISRO)
Chandrayaan-3
3/5 Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that the Chandrayaan-3 mission will be starting its phase 2 in a few hours and he added, “When we sleep on Earth tonight, Vikram and Pragyan will perhaps wake up on the moon.” (ISRO)
Chandrayaan-3
4/5 Over the course of 14 days, the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover have contributed to various exceptional discoveries such as measuring the temperature of the lunar soil, finding th presence of sulphur and other elements, moonquake, and more.  (ISRO)
Chandrayaan-3
5/5 Now the whole country is waiting for the next chapter of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission with the awakening of Vikram lander and Pragyan. There are low chances of the mission to course, however, scientists have hopes that they will be able to make them operational again.  (ISRO)
Chandrayaan-3
View all Images
ISRO has postponed the reboot process for Pragyan and Vikram till tomorrow. (ISRO)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had plans to wake up the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover on the moon, but they had to push it to Saturday. The Director of the Space Applications Centre, Nilesh Desai, explained that they initially wanted to activate the rover and lander on September 22, but now they are going to do it on September 23 due to some reasons.

"ISRO's plan was to attempt to reactivate Vikram and Pragyan today evening, but due to some reasons they will not do it today and will attempt tomorrow," Desai said on X.

The Vikram lander and Pragyan rover had successfully landed on the moon's surface on August 23. They are located at a place called 'Shiv Shakti Point' on the Moon.

However, they had been put to sleep earlier this month after doing their lunar experiments. The rover went to sleep on September 2, and the lander followed on September 4.

Chandrayaan 3 Findings So Far

While they were active, they did some incredible lunar experiments. The Pragyan rover traveled over 100 meters on the lunar surface and found sulfur there. The Vikram lander also did groundbreaking research on the moon's plasma environment in the south polar region.

Originally, ISRO wanted the rover to go 300-350 meters, but it has only covered 105 meters so far. Nevertheless, the mission has been a success, with the Vikram lander even managing to hop on the moon's surface, which is a significant step for future moon missions and human exploration.

Now, if the solar panels can get enough sunlight to recharge the batteries successfully, the mission will continue, and scientists will gather more data from the lunar surface.

Additionally, K Sivan, the former chief of Isro, expressed hope for the wake-up call of the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover. He mentioned that everything depends on the system, particularly the small electronic parts like transmitters and receivers, and whether they can withstand the cold temperatures on the moon. If they do, the mission will continue successfully.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Sep, 19:29 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA
GTA 6: Big upgrade could be coming to Police AI and Wanted system; Know what’s changing
Cyberpunk 2077 2.0
Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update: Release time, new features, more
GTA 6
GTA 6: Nefarious things players can do to earn money in Grand Theft Auto 6
Starfield
Starfield becomes Bethesda’s biggest ever launch with 10 million players
Xbox Series X
Biggest leak in Xbox history reveals digital Xbox Series X, next-gen console, games, and more
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon