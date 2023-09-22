Chandrayaan-3: ISRO delays reviving Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover on Moon

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had plans to wake up the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover on the moon, but they had to push it to Saturday. The Director of the Space Applications Centre, Nilesh Desai, explained that they initially wanted to activate the rover and lander on September 22, but now they are going to do it on September 23 due to some reasons.

"ISRO's plan was to attempt to reactivate Vikram and Pragyan today evening, but due to some reasons they will not do it today and will attempt tomorrow," Desai said on X.

The Vikram lander and Pragyan rover had successfully landed on the moon's surface on August 23. They are located at a place called 'Shiv Shakti Point' on the Moon.

However, they had been put to sleep earlier this month after doing their lunar experiments. The rover went to sleep on September 2, and the lander followed on September 4.

Chandrayaan 3 Findings So Far

While they were active, they did some incredible lunar experiments. The Pragyan rover traveled over 100 meters on the lunar surface and found sulfur there. The Vikram lander also did groundbreaking research on the moon's plasma environment in the south polar region.

Originally, ISRO wanted the rover to go 300-350 meters, but it has only covered 105 meters so far. Nevertheless, the mission has been a success, with the Vikram lander even managing to hop on the moon's surface, which is a significant step for future moon missions and human exploration.

Now, if the solar panels can get enough sunlight to recharge the batteries successfully, the mission will continue, and scientists will gather more data from the lunar surface.

Additionally, K Sivan, the former chief of Isro, expressed hope for the wake-up call of the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover. He mentioned that everything depends on the system, particularly the small electronic parts like transmitters and receivers, and whether they can withstand the cold temperatures on the moon. If they do, the mission will continue successfully.