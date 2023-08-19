Home Tech News Chandrayaan-3 Mission: ISRO revealed close-up pictures of moon ahead of historic landing attempt

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: ISRO revealed close-up pictures of moon ahead of historic landing attempt

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft captures stunning close-up moon images ahead of its historic landing attempt, aiming to achieve India's first successful lunar touchdown near the moon’s south pole.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 19 2023, 11:43 IST
Moon mission: Chandrayaan-3 completes final manoeuvre; here's what comes next
Chandrayaan-3
1/7 Chandrayaan-3's Final Lunar-bound Manoeuvre: India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully completes its fifth and final lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre, bringing it closer to the Moon's surface. (ISRO)
image caption
2/7 Completion of Moon-bound Manoeuvres: Chandrayaan-3 concludes all its Moon-bound manoeuvres, entering an orbit of 153 km x 163 km. The next step is to prepare for the separation of the lander module from the propulsion module. (ISRO)
image caption
3/7 Lander Module Separation: Preparations underway for the separation of the lander module, consisting of the lander and rover, from the propulsion module. The separation is scheduled for August 17. (ISRO)
image caption
4/7 Progression of the Mission: Launched on July 14, Chandrayaan-3 entered lunar orbit on August 5. Orbit reduction manoeuvres were conducted on August 6, 9, and 14, positioning the spacecraft over the lunar poles. (PTI)
image caption
5/7 Soft Landing Plans: Post-separation, the lander will undergo a "deboost" process to place it in an orbit with Perilune at 30 km and Apolune at 100 km. A soft landing attempt on the Moon's south polar region is planned for August 23. (ISRO)
image caption
6/7 Challenges and Simulations: The landing's critical phase involves transitioning the lander's velocity from horizontal to vertical. Extensive simulations and adjustments in guidance design and algorithms have been made to ensure a successful landing. (ISRO)
image caption
7/7 Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 (2019) aiming to demonstrate safe landing and roving on the Moon. It comprises a propulsion module, lander module, and rover with objectives including safe landing demonstration, rover mobility, and in-situ experiments on the lunar surface. (ISRO)
Chandrayaan-3
View all Images
Chandrayaan-3, India's lunar mission, captures moon's close-up photos before a historic landing attempt. (ISRO)

India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has taken impressive photos of the moon as it gets ready for its special landing attempt, expected in just a few days.

Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14th with a goal to make India's first-ever successful landing on the moon. The combination of a lander and a rover has been following its schedule as planned. It successfully entered the moon's orbit on August 5th and recently detached from its propulsion module on August 17th.

Capturing the Journey

During its journey, the spacecraft has been capturing many pictures, recording important moments along the way. One of the recent images shows the propulsion module flying freely, which was shared by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on X (formerly known as Twitter) on August 18th.

A Closer Look at the Moon

In a short 31-second video shared on X, multiple images taken by Chandrayaan-3's landing module were combined. Most of these pictures show the moon's surface, and some of the craters passing below the spacecraft are identified by ISRO, including Fabry and Giordano Bruno.

ISRO also revealed more images of the moon taken by Chandrayaan-3 in another X post. This time, a 17-second video was shared, featuring photos captured on August 15th.

All of this photo-taking effort is part of the preparation for Chandrayaan-3 lender's landing attempt, which is planned for August 23rd or 24th near the moon's south pole. If successful, this achievement would be significant for India. So far, only the United States, the former Soviet Union, and China have managed to softly land spacecraft on the moon. Additionally, no spacecraft has ever touched down near the moon's south pole, a place believed to have water ice that could potentially support life. (Russia might achieve this as well; their Luna-25 probe is set to land near the south pole, possibly as early as August 21st.)

Chandrayaan-3's mission has been funded with a budget of 6 billion rupees (around $72 million in today's currency exchange rates). The mission involves a lander named Vikram, carrying a small rover called Pragyan.

If everything goes as planned, the robotic duo will explore the moon's unique surroundings for about 14 Earth days after landing.

First Published Date: 19 Aug, 11:43 IST

First Published Date: 19 Aug, 11:43 IST
Tags:
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets