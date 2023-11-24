Icon
Chandrayaan-4 mission: Building on Chandrayaan-3 success, ISRO aims high with next lunar mission

ISRO sets sights on the Moon again with Chandrayaan-4 mission. The mission aims to bring lunar samples to Earth, marking a significant leap in space exploration.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 24 2023, 17:30 IST
Chandrayaan-4 mission: Know how ISRO will execute its next lunar mission
ISRO
1/6 ISRO is on its way to achieve its next milestone in its Lunar space quest. It is currently working on the Chandrayaan-4 mission or LUPEX. The Indian space agency is collaborating with Japan's JAXA to carry out this mission. The main objectives of this mission are to explore Polar regions of the moon’s surface and to find the presence of water. (JAXA)
2/6 Scientists have been working hard for decades to find the presence of water on the moon. This time they are focusing on testing the quality and quantity of water resources on the surface of the moon. Scientists from ISRO and JAXA will try to collect the data around the same with the help of the Chandrayaan-4 mission.  (Pixabay)
3/6  The first step of the Chandrayaan-4 mission will be to select the investigation area and observation points on the Lunar surface with unique environmental and geological conditions. As mentioned on the JAXA website, the Chandrayaan-4 mission’s lander will land at a location where there are long sunlight hours so that they can deploy the rover there. (Pixabay)
4/6 During the execution of the Chandrayaan-4 mission, the mission’s rover will observe at a depth up to 1.5m underground. With this process, scientists will try to detect the water resources in the investigation area.  (JAXA)
5/6 According to JAXA, “The rover will be equipped to conduct observations of the chemical elements present in areas where water may possibly be distributed. If hydrogen is detected, the rover will mine the surface to collect samples. The sample will then be heated to vaporize the volatile substances in order to determine the chemical composition, analyze the quantity of water, and conduct isotopic analysis.” (JAXA)
6/6 These steps will help scientists to take the Chandrayaan-4 mission to another level and they will be able to collect the data which can be fruitful for future space missions. (ISRO)
ISRO is gearing up for the next lunar frontier with the Chandrayaan-4 mission after the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. (JAXA)

In the wake of Chandrayaan-3's triumph, ISRO is already gearing up for its next lunar odyssey with the ambitious Chandrayaan-4 mission. While hopes for Chandrayaan-3's return to Earth dwindle due to potential communication challenges, ISRO remains undeterred, emphasizing that the mission has already yielded vital data. Chandrayaan-4 mission, a beacon of progress in space exploration, is poised to elevate India's cosmic endeavors. Departing from its predecessors, the mission promises to not only touch the moon's surface but also bring lunar samples back to Earth.

Nilesh Desai, Director of the Space Applications Centre (SAC/ISRO), unveiled the Chandrayaan-4 mission as a milestone during a recent address to the Indian Tropical Meteorology Institute. The undertaking involves the intricate process of collecting samples from the lunar surface, TOI reported.

The spacecraft's trajectory includes a lunar landing, sample collection, connection to another module in space, and a unique split maneuver as they approach Earth: one part returning, while the other orbits. 

Desai commented, "It's a very ambitious mission, and hopefully, in the next five to seven years, we will meet the challenge of bringing samples from the moon."

Ambitious Goals and Technical Challenges

Chandrayaan-4 stands as a more intricate sequel. Not only is the rover's weight significantly increased to 350kg compared to Chandrayaan-3's 30kg rover, as per JAXA, but it aims for a daring landing on the moon's uncharted territory. The exploration area expands to 1000m x 1000m, doubling its predecessor's scope.

The ultimate litmus test for Chandrayaan-4 lies in its capacity to successfully return lunar samples to Earth, a feat demanding two robust rockets for the precious cargo.

While ISRO is yet to officially confirm the mission's feasibility, ongoing collaboration with the Japanese space agency, JAXA, on the "LuPEX'' lunar mission underscores the agency's commitment to lunar exploration. Weighing 350 kg, LuPEX targets the moon's dark side and plans to explore regions up to 90 degrees on the lunar surface.

The mission aims to collect samples from the lunar south-polar region and hopes to find traces of water ice reserves. With four modules and two launches, LuPEX strategically unfolds, beginning with a module landing near Chandrayaan-3's site for initial sample collection.

ISRO's strategic shift towards the Lunar Polar Exploration Mission (LuPEX) comes in response to communication challenges faced during Chandrayaan-3, redirecting resources and efforts in collaboration with JAXA. The ongoing progress includes JAXA's review, working group visits, and fine-tuning the payload lineup, an emblematic illustration of collaborative and pioneering lunar exploration efforts.

First Published Date: 24 Nov, 17:02 IST
