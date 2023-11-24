Chandrayaan-4 mission: Building on Chandrayaan-3 success, ISRO aims high with next lunar mission

In the wake of Chandrayaan-3's triumph, ISRO is already gearing up for its next lunar odyssey with the ambitious Chandrayaan-4 mission. While hopes for Chandrayaan-3's return to Earth dwindle due to potential communication challenges, ISRO remains undeterred, emphasizing that the mission has already yielded vital data. Chandrayaan-4 mission, a beacon of progress in space exploration, is poised to elevate India's cosmic endeavors. Departing from its predecessors, the mission promises to not only touch the moon's surface but also bring lunar samples back to Earth.

Nilesh Desai, Director of the Space Applications Centre (SAC/ISRO), unveiled the Chandrayaan-4 mission as a milestone during a recent address to the Indian Tropical Meteorology Institute. The undertaking involves the intricate process of collecting samples from the lunar surface, TOI reported.

The spacecraft's trajectory includes a lunar landing, sample collection, connection to another module in space, and a unique split maneuver as they approach Earth: one part returning, while the other orbits.

Desai commented, "It's a very ambitious mission, and hopefully, in the next five to seven years, we will meet the challenge of bringing samples from the moon."

Ambitious Goals and Technical Challenges

Chandrayaan-4 stands as a more intricate sequel. Not only is the rover's weight significantly increased to 350kg compared to Chandrayaan-3's 30kg rover, as per JAXA, but it aims for a daring landing on the moon's uncharted territory. The exploration area expands to 1000m x 1000m, doubling its predecessor's scope.

The ultimate litmus test for Chandrayaan-4 lies in its capacity to successfully return lunar samples to Earth, a feat demanding two robust rockets for the precious cargo.

While ISRO is yet to officially confirm the mission's feasibility, ongoing collaboration with the Japanese space agency, JAXA, on the "LuPEX'' lunar mission underscores the agency's commitment to lunar exploration. Weighing 350 kg, LuPEX targets the moon's dark side and plans to explore regions up to 90 degrees on the lunar surface.

The mission aims to collect samples from the lunar south-polar region and hopes to find traces of water ice reserves. With four modules and two launches, LuPEX strategically unfolds, beginning with a module landing near Chandrayaan-3's site for initial sample collection.

ISRO's strategic shift towards the Lunar Polar Exploration Mission (LuPEX) comes in response to communication challenges faced during Chandrayaan-3, redirecting resources and efforts in collaboration with JAXA. The ongoing progress includes JAXA's review, working group visits, and fine-tuning the payload lineup, an emblematic illustration of collaborative and pioneering lunar exploration efforts.