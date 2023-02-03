ChatGPT breaks record! OpenAI sees massive demand in millions

ChatGPT has seen massive popularity recently and it is almost everywhere. People loved how intelligently it responded to most complex queries and how it even outdid Google Search in some ways. Microsoft was mighty impressed with ChatGPT and even invested a massive stake in the AI tool, eventually bringing it to the masses with its Microsoft Teams application. The AI tool has been so popular that it has now become the fastest growing consumer application over the last two months.

ChatGPT estimated to have reached 100 million monthly active users in January. This was achieved just two months after launch. This makes it the fastest-growing consumer application, says a new UBS study. Citing data from Similarweb, it was observed that about 13 million unique visitors had used ChatGPT every day in January, which was double the levels of December 2022.

ChatGPT breaks record in viewership

"In 20 years following the internet space, we cannot recall a faster ramp in a consumer internet app," UBS analysts wrote in the note.

On the other hand, it took popular social media app TikTok to reach a 100 million users over a period of 9 months. Instagram, on the other hand, took over 2.5 years to reach the same figure. While that seems impressive, one should note that Instagram came much before the current mobile revolution began.

ChatGPT is a different kind of AI tool that doesn't focus on creating artwork. Instead, you ask it a question and it responds. In fact, ChatGPT can generate articles, jokes, essays and even poetry in response to prompts. ChatGPT is now present in Microsoft Teams as well, offering special access to unique services.

Last month, OpenAI rolled out its subscription service for professional users who simply wanted unlimited access and quicker responses. The revenue would help the company to cover the computing cost, since ChatGPT relies on a lot of computing power to run.