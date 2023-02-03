    Trending News

    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News ChatGPT breaks record! OpenAI sees massive demand in millions

    ChatGPT breaks record! OpenAI sees massive demand in millions

    ChatGPT by OpenAI has become the fastest growing consumer application in history, says a new study.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 03 2023, 13:27 IST
    ChatGPT
    ChatGPT estimated to have reached 100 million monthly active users in January. (Bloomberg)
    ChatGPT
    ChatGPT estimated to have reached 100 million monthly active users in January. (Bloomberg)

    ChatGPT has seen massive popularity recently and it is almost everywhere. People loved how intelligently it responded to most complex queries and how it even outdid Google Search in some ways. Microsoft was mighty impressed with ChatGPT and even invested a massive stake in the AI tool, eventually bringing it to the masses with its Microsoft Teams application. The AI tool has been so popular that it has now become the fastest growing consumer application over the last two months.

    ChatGPT estimated to have reached 100 million monthly active users in January. This was achieved just two months after launch. This makes it the fastest-growing consumer application, says a new UBS study. Citing data from Similarweb, it was observed that about 13 million unique visitors had used ChatGPT every day in January, which was double the levels of December 2022.

    ChatGPT breaks record in viewership

    "In 20 years following the internet space, we cannot recall a faster ramp in a consumer internet app," UBS analysts wrote in the note.

    On the other hand, it took popular social media app TikTok to reach a 100 million users over a period of 9 months. Instagram, on the other hand, took over 2.5 years to reach the same figure. While that seems impressive, one should note that Instagram came much before the current mobile revolution began.

    ChatGPT is a different kind of AI tool that doesn't focus on creating artwork. Instead, you ask it a question and it responds. In fact, ChatGPT can generate articles, jokes, essays and even poetry in response to prompts. ChatGPT is now present in Microsoft Teams as well, offering special access to unique services.

    Last month, OpenAI rolled out its subscription service for professional users who simply wanted unlimited access and quicker responses. The revenue would help the company to cover the computing cost, since ChatGPT relies on a lot of computing power to run.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 03 Feb, 13:26 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Your iPhone can create, autofill and store all your passwords; this keychain will help
    iPhone gestures
    Top 5 iPhone gestures to impress friends and get the most out of your phone
    Apple Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
    Theft-proof! Keep your iPhone data secure with this important feature
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Sent a message by mistake on Apple iPhone? Here's how to unsend and edit it
    iOS 16
    iOS 16 trick: Remove background from multiple images on iPhone in simple steps

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity

    Trending Stories

    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Sony PlayStation
    Sony Raises Outlook on Strong PlayStation 5 Momentum
    PSVR2
    Sony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders Disappoint
    The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games: The Elder Scrolls III, Divine Knockout, Onsen Master, more
    Indus
    Forget Free Fire, PUBG, Indian battle royale game Indus is set for launch
    Call of Duty Mobile India POVA Cup
    Call of Duty India POVA Cup: Everything you need to know