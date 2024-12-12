ChatGPT down: OpenAI services not working; users frustrated after paying $200

ChatGPT down: OpenAI is suffering a widespread outage. This disruption has affected numerous services including the API, ChatGPT, and Sora, causing inconvenience to hundreds of users globally.

According to DownDetector.com, there were 2,483 reports of issues around 5AM IST, indicating a substantial service interruption. The outage has not discriminated between free users and those subscribed to premium services, with many paying customers expressing frustration on social media platforms.

OpenAI is working on a fix

OpenAI has acknowledged the issue, stating on their status page, "We have reports of API calls returning errors, and difficulties logging in to platform.openai.com and ChatGPT. We have identified the issue and are working to roll out a fix." Despite this, no estimated time for resolving the problem has been announced, leaving users in limbo.

Users have reported a variety of problems, including slow logins and degraded performance across several features.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) voiced their discontent, tweeting, "Hey @openai @sama @chatgpt im a gpt pro subscriber. im having problems with my acc... can you help?" They encountered an error message stating, "{ }error:{ code: 503, message: 'Service Unavailable.', param: null, type: 'cf_service_unavailable' }".

Another user expressed their irritation on the platform, writing, "#chatgptdown again. What's going on?? It's so annoying! If you can't do it properly then resign! Upstream error. #ChatGPT #down #outage".

The outage is particularly disruptive for subscribers like those on the GPTPro plan, who rely on OpenAI's technologies for business and work-related tasks. With no immediate resolution in sight, many are left searching for alternatives or simply waiting out the downtime.