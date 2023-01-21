ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023

A report suggests that Google is planning to bring over 20 new AI products after due to fears generated by the popularity of ChatGPT.

ChatGPT's accelerating popularity seems to have affected Google! As per a report by The New York Times, the founders of Google, Larry Page and Sergey Brin have conducted several meetings with executives of the company about ChatGPT. According to a report, Google fears that OpenAI's ChatGPT poses danger to the Google Search business. It added, “A rival's new chatbot, a clever AI product that looked as if it could be the first notable threat in decades to Google's $149 billion search business.”.

The threat was considered so potent and immediate that it looks like Google is likely to launch over 20 new AI products of its own including a “wallpaper maker for the Pixel smartphone.” It may also show a version of its search engine with chatbot features this year, the report further goes on to say. Google may unveil these AI products at the I/O event in May, 2023. However, it is unclear if these products include an AI image generator such as DALL-E or whether users have to contribute a base image. Though Google Illustrations is already there, which creates customizable avatars or profile pictures, the company never confirmed if it uses AI or not.

Upcoming Google AI products

These expected AI products by Google are said to be for developers and consumers only. One of these product is also known as Colab Plus Android Studio, which is to make it easier to build apps for Android phones. While “Image Generation Studio” creates and edits images. Wallpaper maker for Pixel smartphones is also underway. The report also confirmed that there can be an AI tool that will summarize videos by generating a new one.

Other in-development features include “Shopping Try-on” and “Maya” to create 3D shoes, which might have already been previewed in November as a way to “create 3D spins of shoes, a process that's usually time-consuming and expensive for brands.” “Colab + Android Studio” will be for developers which will help them to generate, complete, and fix a code in the development of an Android app. The report also talked about another PaLM-Coder 2 tool which will be a “code generation and completion tool.” Moreover, chatbot features are expected to come to Google Search.