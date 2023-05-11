Home Tech News ChatGPT helps consultant land $128000 worth of new contracts; know how

ChatGPT helps consultant land $128000 worth of new contracts; know how

Here is how ChatGPT helped a consultant bag USD 128000 in three months.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: May 11 2023, 15:45 IST
ChatGPT helps a consultant in expanding her business. Here is how. (REUTERS)

OpenAI's ChatGPT is helping companies with their workload, saving time and even helping make more money by drumming up new business. Most recently, ChatGPT has helped a consultant win USD 128000 worth new contracts in just 3 months. The consultant named Jacqueline DeStefano-Tangorra, the founder of boutique consultancy Omni Business Intelligence Solutions, informed that AI chatbot reduced the amount of time she spent on certain business processes, freeing up her capacity to pitch new clients which eventually helped her nearly double her business.

The consultant had last year booked about USD 71000 in revenue from December through March. While this year she booked contracts for about USD 128000 in the same time frame, which is an 80 percent increase in revenue, according to a report by Business Insider India.

DeStefano-Tangorra said she became 'fascinated' by the buzzy conversational chatbot when it came out last November, and she wanted to see if she could use it to generate revenue and cut costs at her firm, which offers services like data hygiene and analytics. "I saw so much promise in it," she told Business Insider.

That belief inspired the 29-year-old to integrate ChatGPT, as well as other generative AI tools like image generator Midjourney and presentation maker STORYD, into her business starting last December, the report added.

"DeStefano-Tangorra used ChatGPT to analyze complex business data and conduct in-depth market research. As a result, the chatbot, she said, freed up her capacity to focus on crafting more business proposals to potential clients," the report stated.

Notably, DeStefano-Tangorra has helped her new clients craft personalized business proposals, customize legal documents, and design sales dashboards with guidance from ChatGPT. She even started offering educational services to clients interested in deploying the chatbot to boost their own bottom line.

First Published Date: 11 May, 15:45 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets