ChatGPT is now just a call or text away- Here’s everything you need to know

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Dec 19 2024, 13:13 IST
OpenAI concluded day 10 of its “12 Days of OpenAI” event with a groundbreaking announcement of introducing 1-800-ChatGPT, making AI available at your fingertips. For greater context, ChatGPT will become more accessible, as the company has launched a new feature where users can call or text the AI chatbot for free. That means users call ChatGPT at any moment and have voice conversations with the AI to get their queries answered. Additionally, it will also be available on WhatsApp, so users do not have to go app or web version of ChatGPT. While it may sound impossible or unusual, OpenAI is working on this feature to make its AI chat more easy to use. Know How the 1-800-ChatGPT works.

Also read: iOS 18.2 brings ChatGPT integration to Apple Intelligence: 3 key use cases you should know

What is 1-800-ChatGPT?

1-800-ChatGPT is a new experimental feature that enables users to call or text the AI chatbot by dialling 1-800-242-8478. Users can have detailed voice conversations or simply drop a message (text prompt) to ChatGPT on WhatsApp. Well, the most common question which could pop up in the user's mind is what types of phones will the feature support and how it can be used in real time.

During the live stream, OpenAI showcased that the 1-800-ChatGPT can be dialled via any phone even a rotary phone. In terms of use case, OpenAI wants to make its AI tool accessible by all means and expand its demographic reach. Even the elderly can dial the number and resolve their query while having a voice conversation with ChatGPT.

Also read: ChatGPT Search now free: How to set it as your default search engine on Google Chrome

Therefore, now users can access ChatGPT via call, text, app and on the web. Apart from that, ChatGPT has also been integrated into iPhone devices via Apple Intelligence, offering versatile features. 

1-800-ChatGPT availability

As of now, the 1-800-ChatGPT is being experimented in the US and Canada and the WhatsApp version has been rolled out in selected regions that also include India. Users can have 15 minutes of voice conversation on call for free every month. On WhatsApp, it will also come with daily text or query limitations. Therefore, the feature will eventually come under ChatGPT Pro or Plus subscription for unlimited usage.

First Published Date: 19 Dec, 13:10 IST
