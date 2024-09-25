ChatGPT just became more human-like: Now supports 5 new voices, accents, and remembers where you live
OpenAI's new ChatGPT update called Advanced Voice includes new voices, custom instructions, improved accents, and the ability to apologise in over 50 languages.
If you've used ChatGPT Voice, you know it already sounds strikingly human, capturing subtle nuances in speech. Now, OpenAI is enhancing the feature with five new voices, available exclusively to ChatGPT Plus and Team users on the app. Called Advanced Voice, this mode adds even more functionality, including custom instructions, improved accents, and the ability to apologise in over 50 languages. OpenAI has announced that the update will roll out gradually over the course of the week.
5 New Voices, New Accents, and More Make ChatGPT Voice Sound More Human-Like Than Ever Before
OpenAI has introduced five new voices to the mix: Arbor, Maple, Sol, Spruce, and Vale, bringing the total voice selection to nine. Previously, you could choose from Ember, Cove, Breeze, and Juniper. Based on the demo video OpenAI shared, all the voices sound distinct, with different emotions. For instance, the Maple voice sounds fun and cheerful, while Spruce has a calming tone.
Meet the five new voices. pic.twitter.com/F9BOUaJqG1— OpenAI (@OpenAI) September 24, 2024
Additionally, the company says you can customise the ChatGPT experience by going into the settings and sharing details about yourself, such as your name, where you live, and more. This means if you ask what you can do outside over the weekend, the model will remember where you live and provide personalised suggestions accordingly.
You will also benefit from improved conversational speed, smoothness, and accents in select foreign languages.
These Countries Won't Get It for Now
The update is rolling out to Plus and Team users over the course of the week. However, if you live in the following countries and regions, you won't have access to the new voices and other features in this ChatGPT Voice update: the EU, the UK, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein.
