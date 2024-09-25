If you've used ChatGPT Voice, you know it already sounds strikingly human, capturing subtle nuances in speech. Now, OpenAI is enhancing the feature with five new voices, available exclusively to ChatGPT Plus and Team users on the app. Called Advanced Voice, this mode adds even more functionality, including custom instructions, improved accents, and the ability to apologise in over 50 languages. OpenAI has announced that the update will roll out gradually over the course of the week.

Also Read: PlayStation State of Play September 2024: Ghost of Yotei, new accessories, and more revealed

5 New Voices, New Accents, and More Make ChatGPT Voice Sound More Human-Like Than Ever Before

OpenAI has introduced five new voices to the mix: Arbor, Maple, Sol, Spruce, and Vale, bringing the total voice selection to nine. Previously, you could choose from Ember, Cove, Breeze, and Juniper. Based on the demo video OpenAI shared, all the voices sound distinct, with different emotions. For instance, the Maple voice sounds fun and cheerful, while Spruce has a calming tone.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Meet the five new voices. pic.twitter.com/F9BOUaJqG1 — OpenAI (@OpenAI) September 24, 2024

Additionally, the company says you can customise the ChatGPT experience by going into the settings and sharing details about yourself, such as your name, where you live, and more. This means if you ask what you can do outside over the weekend, the model will remember where you live and provide personalised suggestions accordingly.

You will also benefit from improved conversational speed, smoothness, and accents in select foreign languages.

Also Read: Nothing Ear (open) earbuds with ChatGPT integration launched at ₹17,999

These Countries Won't Get It for Now

The update is rolling out to Plus and Team users over the course of the week. However, if you live in the following countries and regions, you won't have access to the new voices and other features in this ChatGPT Voice update: the EU, the UK, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein.

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer, to mark these firsts for Apple