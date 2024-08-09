 ChatGPT now lets these users create cool AI images for free: Check all details | Tech News
ChatGPT now lets these users create cool AI images for free: Check all details

ChatGPT free users can generate two images per day using DALL-E 3. Here's how it works.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Aug 09 2024, 16:09 IST
ChatGPT free users don't have to pay if they generate up to two images, but if they want more, they must pay for ChatGPT Plus. (AFP)

OpenAI has good news for ChatGPT free users who want to create images using generative AI. OpenAI is now allowing free users to generate two images daily using DALL-E 3. Previously, this feature was reserved exclusively for paying ChatGPT Plus users, but now, free users can join in on the fun.

Two Images Per Day: How It Works

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), OpenAI announced that free users can create up to two images per day. These images could be anything, from a slide deck visual to a personalised card for a friend, or even a scene imagined from a text-based prompt. This can be particularly handy when you need stock images for something like a presentation.

“We're rolling out the ability for ChatGPT Free users to create up to two images per day with DALL·E 3,” OpenAI said, announcing the feature for free users.

It added, “Just ask ChatGPT to create an image for a slide deck, personalize a card for a friend, or show you what something looks like.”

OpenAI has provided users with a variety of examples they can reference when creating their own images. For example, a prompt might be: “A man flying around Mount Everest with a Superman-like cape. He has strong shoulders and looks like a superhero.”

What is OpenAI DALL-E 3?

Just as GPT-4 is a large language model, DALL-E 3 is OpenAI's image generation model. It allows users to create images using text-based prompts, producing everything from caricatures to photorealistic scenes. That being said, unrestricted use of DALL-E 3 is available only with a ChatGPT Plus monthly subscription, which costs 1,999 in India, or $20 in the US market. In tandem with DALL-E 3, users also get access to early access to new features, 5X more usage with GPT-4o, GPT-4, GPT-4o mini, and access to advanced data analysis, file uploads, vision, and web browsing.

First Published Date: 09 Aug, 16:09 IST
