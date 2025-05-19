Latest Tech News Tech Tech News ChatGPT now lets you download Deep Research reports as PDFs - here’s how

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 19 2025, 16:44 IST
ChatGPT has added a PDF download option for Deep Research reports to ease sharing and maintaining original formatting. (AP)

OpenAI has introduced a feature for ChatGPT users which now lets them download Deep Research reports as PDF files and make it easier to save and share detailed findings. This update comes after users faced issues with copying reports, which often ruined the original layout and formatting.

What is Deep Research

Deep Research is a feature that helps users conduct multi-step investigations on complex topics. When you enter a prompt, ChatGPT searches through hundreds of websites and compiles the information into a single report. This process takes minutes, compared to the hours it might take a person to do the same work manually.

Also read
Previously, users could only copy the report text, but pasting it elsewhere disrupted the formatting. The new PDF download option maintains the report's structure and makes it more convenient for saving or printing.

Steps to Download Deep Research as a PDF

A user on X first noticed the rollout of this feature. It is now live on the web version of ChatGPT. After generating a Deep Research report, users will see an option to export it as a PDF. This allows for easier sharing and archiving without altering the format.

To download a Deep Research report as a PDF, follow these steps:

  • Click the share icon in the upper right corner of the Deep Research report
  • Select ‘Download as PDF' from the menu
  • Tap to save the file on your device

Feature Now Available for All ChatGPT Users

On May 17, OpenAI confirmed the rollout of the feature for all users. It is available across ChatGPT's free and paid plans, including ChatGPT Plus, Team, Pro, Enterprise, and Edu. Alongside this update, OpenAI also announced the launch of a GitHub connector for Deep Research.

Professor Faces Backlash for AI Use in Class

In other news, a controversy has arisen at Northeastern University involving a professor who used ChatGPT to prepare lecture notes while advising students not to rely on AI tools. Business student Ella Stapleton spotted errors and odd images in the lecture materials, including a direct reference to ChatGPT. She raised concerns with the university and requested a tuition refund, but the school denied her claim after several meetings.

Professor Rick Arrowood admitted to using AI tools like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gamma to create lectures, saying he reviewed the content but missed some AI-generated mistakes. Speaking to The New York Times, he said, “In hindsight, I wish I would have looked at it more closely.” He expressed regret for not examining the materials more closely.

First Published Date: 19 May, 16:44 IST
