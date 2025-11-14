In a bold development that signals a new chapter for India's AI and start-up ecosystem, Indian billionaire Pearl Kapur has launched Kyvex, a free-to-use, advanced AI-powered answer engine designed to compete with global platforms such as ChatGPT and Perplexity.

Kyvex has been built as a deep-research–focused AI assistant powered by its own in-house large language model (LLM). The platform promises to reshape how users access information and undertake research, offering accuracy, context awareness, and rich, insight-driven responses.

The initiative is supported by leading academicians, including Prof. Ramgopal Rao, former Director of IIT Delhi, and Prof. P.P. Chakrabarti, former Director of IIT Kharagpur, a backing that strengthens Kyvex's foundation in cutting-edge research and Indian scientific talent.

Currently accessible as a web-based platform, Kyvex will soon roll out on Android, iOS, and integrated browser applications, widening its reach to users across the world.

“Kyvex is India's leap into the future of intelligent research and information discovery,” said Pearl Kapur, Founder and CEO of Kyvex. “We're building an ecosystem that puts India at the forefront of AI innovation while keeping access free and open to everyone.”

Kyvex marks a significant shift in India's start-up landscape, underscoring the nation's rapid ascent in AI and deep technology. With its commitment to research-grade answers, transparency, and accessibility, the platform is positioned to emerge as a global contender in intelligent information systems.

“This is made in India, for the world”- 100% developed by Indian AI engineers and researchers, and supported by leading IIT experts, reinforcing India's ambition to strengthen its presence in global AI innovation. Being free to use, Kyvex aims to democratise access to advanced AI across education, research, and industry.