ChatGPT rolls out new Projects feature to organise AI interactions- Know how it works

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Dec 16 2024, 13:14 IST
ChatGPT’s Projects feature rolling out to users, know how it organises AI interactions. (Pexels)

Do you also rely on ChatGPT for work and assignments? If yes, then ChatGPT maker has rolled out a new feature that allows users to save and organise every AI interaction with the chatbot. The new feature is called “Projects”  which was showcased by OpenAI CPO Kevin Weil on the seventh day of 12 Days of OpenAI. ChatGPT Projects features a digital version of the file organiser, but it saves the conversations so that users can go back to the older typed prompt and find the exact response provided by the AI chatbot. Know more about ChatGPT Projects and how it works as a digital AI organiser.

Also read: OpenAI launches Google Doc rival “Canvas” for collaborative writing- Know what it is and how it works

What ChatGPT's Projects feature?

ChatGPT's new project feature is a work management tool that allows users to organise chats, files, and custom instructions with the chatbot in one place. These interactions can be saved in projects for future usage or for any ongoing work that enables users to save their research during interactions with ChatGPT. Users can give custom names and instructions to the save interaction. This also gives users the advantage of continuing the previous chat with ChatGPT and adding new information from their files seamlessly. Note that project features also support Canvas and DALL-E.

The ChatGPT's Projects feature runs on GPT-4o and it's currently available to all ChatGPT users including free tier, Pro and Plus users. It can also be accessed by Teams subscription users. 

Also read: I paid $200… ChatGPT outage annoys users as they thrash OpenAI

How to create projects on ChatGPT?

Once you have all the material you need from ChatGPT, follow the below steps to save your AI conversation. 

Step 1: Click on the “+” icon placed at the top-right corner. This will allow users to create projects.

Step 2: Provide a name for the project and a project page will be created. 

Step 3: Users can also add instructions which can also be updated later.

Also read: ChatGPT Pro is here, and it can “think harder,” but OpenAI will charge a whopping $200 for it

While this new ChatGPT feature may look unique, competitors such as  Anthropic's AI chatbot, Claude also provide a similar feature. Therefore, we can say that OpenAI is catching us to personalised and work management features.

First Published Date: 16 Dec, 13:14 IST
