Latest Tech News Tech Tech News ChatGPT Search is now free for all, making it a major rival to Google’s search business - Details here

ChatGPT Search is now free for all, making it a major rival to Google’s search business - Details here

OpenAI's answer to Google Search, ChatGPT Search, is now available for free to all users. Here's how to use it.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Dec 17 2024, 11:42 IST
Icon
5 scary sci-fi movies on AI that you must watch in 2024
ChatGPT Search is now free for all, making it a major rival to Google’s search business - Details here
1/5 M3gan: This movie revolves around an AI-powered doll which was built to become friendly for kids, but later its capabilities and intelligence turn into a nightmare. The film portrays how the AI doll develops self-awareness and becomes overprotective of its 8-year-old human companion. The film is chilling and scary when as showcases the future of humanoid robots. (Prime Video)
ChatGPT Search is now free for all, making it a major rival to Google’s search business - Details here
2/5 Her: This film showcases how AI assistant was used to showcase modern human relationships. In the movie, the lead character falls in love with an AI-powered assistant named Samantha. While the film showcases heartwarming and real conversations and human interaction between AI and humans, however, it also portrays how AI could be dangerous. (Netflix)
ChatGPT Search is now free for all, making it a major rival to Google’s search business - Details here
3/5 The Creator: The 2023 film explores and showcases the future war between AI and humans. However, the film portrays AI in the most human way possible where they are living in peace with other AI bots and humans are showcased as the violent predators who are hunting AI robots. While it showcases the good side of technology, it also raises concerns over AI leading humans.  (Prime Video)
ChatGPT Search is now free for all, making it a major rival to Google’s search business - Details here
4/5 2001: A Space Odyssey: It is one of the most popular AI films of all time that revolves around HAL 9000 (Heuristically Programmed Algorithmic Computer). This film beautifully shows the AI ethics and risks along with the evolving concept of a computer. The film explores errors in the AI and how it refuses to adhere to commands which becomes life threading for the crew members.  (Pixabay)
ChatGPT Search is now free for all, making it a major rival to Google’s search business - Details here
5/5 I Am Mother: This film revolves around humanoid robots and the potential dangers of artificial intelligence It showcases an AI robot raising a human child in an underground bunker. It portrays how relying heavily on AI could affect human values, emotions, and empathy as the human child struggles with human interactions and dealing with real emotions.  (Netflix)
ChatGPT Search is now free for all, making it a major rival to Google’s search business - Details here
icon View all Images
ChatGPT Search is now free for all. (AFP)

OpenAI has finally made its AI-powered search engine, ChatGPT Search, free for everyone, marking a major competition for Google. The search feature is integrated directly into the ChatGPT experience on chatgpt.com, as well as the ChatGPT mobile app for Android and iOS. It is optimised for mobile usage, and includes the ability to search using ChatGPT's voice feature. It should be noted that this isn't entirely new—it was released earlier this year for paid subscribers but is now available to all users. Here's all you need to know about ChatGPT Search.

Also Read: Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999
Check details

How to Access ChatGPT Search

To access ChatGPT's search functionality, visit ChatGPT.com and log in using your account. You will notice a new globe icon beneath the ‘message ChatGPT' box in the GPT interface. Tap on the globe icon to manually activate the web search option.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

If you are using the mobile app, you will see a similar interface. Once activated, users can notice a list of trending searches. Simply type your query and either press Enter or tap the upward-facing arrow on the right-hand side.

After submitting your query, it will generate a response using various sources. The result will include a mix of media—text, images, and videos—alongside a list of cited sources displayed at the bottom.

It's important to note that, depending on your input, ChatGPT can automatically decide to search the web without you explicitly pressing the globe icon.

Also Read: Google launches new AI image and video generation tools, Veo 2, Imagen 3, and Whisk- All details

ChatGPT Search: Contextual Search, Citations 

OpenAI explains that ChatGPT search works contextually, enabling users to search in a conversational manner. You can ask follow-up questions, and ChatGPT will factor in the full context of your previous queries to provide more appropriate answers.

The company collaborates with various popular information providers across different categories. And GPT provides direct links to news articles, blogs, and other sources, allowing users to access services quickly. 

As for the tech behind it, OpenAI states that the search model is a fine-tuned version of GPT-4o, trained using advanced synthetic data generation techniques, including outputs from OpenAI o1-preview.

Also Read: iOS 18.3 beta rolled out, Here's how to download the new Apple OS update

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Dec, 11:42 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

PlayStation 30th anniversary

PlayStation 30th anniversary: Win 30 months of free PS Plus subscription in exciting giveaway
Epic Games holiday sale

Epic Games holiday sale: Claim 16 free games and enjoy huge discounts until January 2025
GTA 6

Rockstar Games teases possible Lester return in GTA 6 through intriguing GTA Online update message
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16: Winterlands event brings exclusive rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16: Winterlands event brings exclusive rewards
GTA 6

Rockstar Games teases extraordinary features in GTA 6, leaving fans eager for upcoming trailer

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets