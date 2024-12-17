Latest Tech News Tech Tech News ChatGPT Search now free: How to set it as your default search engine on Google Chrome

OpenAI has made it simple to use ChatGPT as your default search engine on Google Chrome. Here is a quick guide.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Dec 17 2024, 18:39 IST
ChatGPT Search is now free: How to set it as your default search engine on Google Chrome
ChatGPT Search is now free for all users. (OpenAI)

OpenAI made ChatGPT search available to everyone earlier today, after launching it only for paid subscribers in October earlier this year. You may want to use ChatGPT search for a variety of reasons, including its contextual search ability and its ability to quickly present you with information within the search results. Now, if you're planning to replace Google as your default search engine on Chrome, OpenAI has made it simple to use ChatGPT as your default search engine. Follow these steps:

How to use ChatGPT search as your default search engine on Chrome:

  1. Visit this page, and tap on 'Download Chrome extension'.
  2. In the Chrome Web Store, tap on 'Add to Chrome'.
  3. Chrome will ask if you want to add the extension. You will be presented with two options: 'Cancel' or 'Add extension'. Click on 'Add extension'.
  4. You will then see a pop-up confirming that ChatGPT search has been added to Chrome.
  5. Next, click on the small puzzle icon in the top right of Chrome, which shows extensions. Make sure to pin the ChatGPT search extension by tapping on 'Pin'.
  6. Now, ChatGPT is your default search engine. You may get a pop-up when you first search for something, asking if you want to change back to Google. It will say that the ChatGPT search extension changed your search to use ChatGPT.com. You will be given two options: either to keep it or change it back. If you want to continue using ChatGPT, tap on 'Keep it'.

You can now directly search from the address bar for any query you would like, such as weather in your city and more. 

Why use ChatGPT Search? 

Apart from being a fresh experience, there are multiple advantages to using ChatGPT search, including working contextually, which enables users to search in a conversational manner. You can also ask follow-up questions to ChatGPT search, and it will factor in the previous conversation, previous queries, and more to provide the most appropriate answer.

It's also worth noting that, while generative AI is known for being trained on content from various publishers, in ChatGPT search, OpenAI provides direct links to news articles, blogs, and other sources so that you can visit the original source if you wish to.

OpenAI has also partnered with various information providers across different categories, which adds value to ChatGPT search.

First Published Date: 17 Dec, 18:39 IST
