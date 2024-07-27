 ChatGPT Voice Mode rolling out for paid subscribers next week: Details inside | Tech News
ChatGPT Voice Mode rolling out for paid subscribers next week: Details inside

OpenAI is set to begin the alpha rollout of its highly anticipated ChatGPT Voice Mode to a select group of Plus subscribers next week.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 27 2024, 10:53 IST
ChatGPT Voice Mode rolling out for plus subscribers next week: Details inside
OpenAI's new Voice Mode for ChatGPT will soon be available to a select group of Plus subscribers, featuring real-time, natural AI conversations. (Unsplash)

Almost two months after the initial announcement, OpenAI's new Voice Mode for ChatGPT is set to begin rolling out to a small group of Plus subscribers. This update follows a period of anticipation and delays as OpenAI refined the feature.

Voice Mode Rollout Imminent

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently provided an update on X (formerly Twitter), indicating that the alpha rollout of Voice Mode will commence for Plus subscribers next week. This response, delivered casually, hints at an imminent but limited release, initially targeting a select group of users. OpenAI had initially aimed to begin this alpha phase in late June but extended the timeline to refine the model's capabilities in detecting and rejecting inappropriate content.

The delayed rollout is aimed at gathering feedback from this small group of users to enhance the feature before a broader release further. Although this phased approach might frustrate some Plus subscribers, OpenAI has assured that all Plus users will have access to Voice Mode by the fall.

Features and Capabilities

Voice Mode has been a highly anticipated addition to ChatGPT, showcased in various promotional videos highlighting its versatility. The feature allows for real-time, natural conversations with AI, offering functionalities such as character voice improvisations, interview roleplays, and language learning assistance. These capabilities distinguish it from other AI voice assistants, such as Siri, which have yet to demonstrate a similar level of conversational fluidity and adaptability.

In addition to audio-based responses, the new GPT-4o model enhances interactions by incorporating text and video inputs, promising more dynamic and contextually aware conversations. This multimodal approach aims to elevate user interactions to a level reminiscent of science fiction scenarios.

As OpenAI prepares to launch the alpha version of ChatGPT's Voice Mode to a limited group of Plus subscribers, it marks a significant step towards a full rollout expected by fall. This phased-release strategy aims to ensure the feature meets high performance and content safety standards. The coming weeks will reveal how effectively the new mode performs in real-world scenarios, shaping user experiences and expectations for AI-driven voice interactions.

First Published Date: 27 Jul, 10:53 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets