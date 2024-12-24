Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Check these 5 useful tech tips before heading on vacation this holiday season

From managing boarding passes and booking tickets to making payments, devices play an important role. Here are five tips that make a difference during travel.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Dec 24 2024, 12:46 IST
Going on an adventure? Make sure to safeguard your expensive electronics. (Pexels)

The holidays are here, and as Christmas 2024 and New Year draw near, many are planning vacations to spend quality time with their loved ones. In today's world, one essential part of any trip is carrying electronics and gadgets to capture memorable moments. From managing boarding passes and booking tickets to making payments, devices play an important role. With that in mind, we've compiled a list of tips to keep in mind for your winter vacation.

Tip 1: Change these settings to save your battery life

When travelling, you want your electronics to last longer. The primary device most people run out of battery on is their smartphone, which can be a major issue as it limits access to many things, including payments. If your phone has an always-on display setting and a high refresh rate screen, disable the always-on display and switch the refresh rate mode to 60Hz. On an iPhone, you can enable low power mode to force it to switch to 60Hz, which gets the job done. Most Android phones also come with extreme power-saving modes, so depending on your model, check if it offers this feature and disable unnecessary power-consuming settings.

Tip 2: Going on an adventure? Remember to invest in quality cases and tempered glasses

Many will be going on treks, hikes, and other adventures, but one constant risk is damaging your precious electronics. Invest in a high-quality shock- and fall-resistant case. For expensive smartphones, the case should be military standard drop and shock resistant. This will provide peace of mind. Also, if you don't already use a tempered glass protector, buy a high-quality one to protect your phone screen from fine dust and sand particles, especially at beaches or dusty areas.

Tip 3: Enable Find My Device on your phone

When travelling, keeping your smartphone safe is crucial, as losing it can result in losing vital functionality and monetary loss. To minimise this risk, enable Find My on your iPhone or Find My Device on your Android phone. Some Android models, like Pixel phones, allow you to locate your device even when offline, a feature also available on iPhones. This helps track your device if lost, making it easier to locate or recover. Additionally, safeguard your data by enabling settings like remote lock or remotely erasing your device using the Find My network.

Tip 4: Download translation apps or use Google Gemini Live or ChatGPT Voice to translate.

If you're visiting a new country or region where the language is unfamiliar, pre-download translation apps on your devices. Recent devices, especially the iPhone 16 series, allow you to use Visual Intelligence features to quickly scan text, highlight, press it, and tap "Translate" for instant results. 

Tip 5: Carry a small tripod with you

Documenting travels is a common practice, and even if you don't usually do it, carrying a small portable tripod can be useful. It allows you to set up a timer and click pictures when there's no one around to help, ensuring you capture memorable moments.

Bonus Tip: Use Google's AI Magic

This bonus tip is for a niche audience. If you own a Google Pixel 9 series device, use Google's "Add Me" feature to click group shots. It's handy when no one is around or you're shy to ask for help. This feature works seamlessly and is particularly useful during trips. Even if you don't own a Google phone, check your device's gallery app for features like Magic Eraser, which can remove people who photobomb your adventures.

First Published Date: 24 Dec, 12:46 IST
