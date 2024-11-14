Children’s Day quotes to share on WhatsApp-- 14 best lines by Jawaharlal Nehru

Every year on November 14, India celebrates Children's Day, a day dedicated to honouring the country's young minds and promoting their rights. The date was chosen to mark the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, who was known for his affection towards children and his vision for their welfare. Nehru, fondly called 'Chacha Nehru' (Uncle Nehru) by children, believed that the future of India lay in the hands of its young citizens, and he worked tirelessly to improve the education and welfare of children across the nation.



This Children's Day-- November 14, 2024-- if you are looking for inspirational quotes to send over WhatsApp then here's a list of top 14 quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru that you can take inspiration from:

Here's a list of 14 memorable quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru:

1. “The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country." 2. "We live in a world where we have to hide to make love, while violence is practiced openly." 3. "Childhood is the most precious and the happiest part of a person's life, and it must be cherished and nurtured." 4. "The progress of any nation can be judged by the way it treats its children." 5. "We must remember that children are not only the future but also the present. They are the foundation upon which the future of India rests." 6. "To be in the midst of children is a pleasure and a blessing. They fill our world with joy, energy, and hope." 7. "The best way to teach children is to show them what we mean, not just what we say." 8. "Let us remember that we are responsible for the future of the children of the world, and their happiness is our duty." 9. "The children of India will have to be the strength of the nation. Their future is our responsibility." 10. "A child is the father of man, and the future of India lies in the hands of its children." 11. "The development of the child is as much the responsibility of the society as it is of the parents." 12. "It is a fundamental duty of every citizen to protect the interests of children, and help them realise their full potential." 13. "The future of the country depends on the condition of its children. A nation that does not care for its children is a nation that cannot progress." 14. "We must raise our children to be bold and confident in their abilities, for they will carry the future of the country on their shoulders."

Children's Day- Why is November 14 celebrated in India?

Children's Day is celebrated across India with a wide range of events aimed at promoting the welfare of children, raising awareness about their rights, and celebrating their potential. Schools across the country organise cultural programmes, performances, and sports activities, where children showcase their talents in dance, music, and drama. Teachers often participate in the events, making it a day of joy and bonding between students and educators.

In many places, special assemblies are held where students are encouraged to reflect on the importance of education, equality, and opportunities for all children. While the celebrations bring joy, the day also serves as a reminder to address the challenges that still affect children in India, including issues like child labour, malnutrition, and lack of access to education.

Children's Day is also a time for the government and non-governmental organisations to emphasise the importance of child rights and access to education. The day highlights initiatives aimed at improving child welfare, including better healthcare, educational reforms, and measures to end child labour. On this day, leaders, educators, and activists often come together to discuss policies and actions needed to safeguard the rights of children, especially in rural and underserved areas.

The government's efforts through programmes like the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' (Save the Daughter, Educate the Daughter) initiative, which promotes female education and gender equality, are given special focus on this day.

While Children's Day is a time for celebration, it also serves as a reminder of the work that still needs to be done to ensure a brighter future for India's children. As the country continues to make strides in child welfare and education, Children's Day stands as a testament to the importance of investing in the future—one child at a time.

For many, the day is a call to action, urging everyone to work together to ensure that every child has the opportunity to grow, learn, and contribute to building a stronger, more inclusive India.