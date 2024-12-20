Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Christmas 2024: 5 cool gadgets under 2000 to gift loved ones

Christmas 2024: 5 cool gadgets under 2000 to gift loved ones

Searching for affordable yet cool gadgets to gift your loved ones this Christmas? Here are five options.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Dec 20 2024, 18:12 IST
Christmas 2025 is almost here, and now's the time when everyone is gifting each other something or the other. Whether it's in offices as part of Secret Santa or loved ones giving back to each other. Keeping that in mind, here, we have curated a list of five cool gadgets under 2,000 that would make incredible gifts for your loved ones.

1. Jio Tag Air

The Jio Tag Air could be an excellent gift for someone who keeps losing their belongings. The Jio Tag Air, just like the Apple AirTag, is a Bluetooth tracker that works with Apple's Find My network and allows you to track your luggage, keys, or anything else. You can even keep it in your car to track it. The possibilities are endless. It will let you track your belongings around the world, thanks to Apple's Find My network. It comes with a 12-month battery life and also has a 120-decibel sound alert if you want to find the tracker once you've misplaced it. It costs 1,499, which is a bargain compared to the Apple AirTag.

Also read
2. Ant Esports MK 1850 Mechanical Wired Gaming Keyboard

Do you know someone who's a big gamer, especially on the PC side of things? Gamers love mechanical keyboards, so this could end up being the ideal gift for your gaming buddy. This model from Ant Esports features 104 keys, anti-ghosting, RGB backlighting, and it comes with Otemu Red switches, which are swappable—something rare to see under this price point. This means you can swap the switches to suit your preference, making the keyboard highly customisable. It also has a minimalistic design, so it would fit most desk setups.

3. Ambrane 1000mAh MagSafe Wireless Power Bank

Ambrane is known for making quality products, and this magnetic wireless power bank is no exception. Magnetically, it's compatible with the iPhone 12 or newer, attaching magnetically to your phone, allowing you to charge wirelessly. It supports fast charging up to 22.5 watts and has a rubberised coating to prevent slipping during charging. Its wireless charging output is 15 watts, and it costs Rs1,500 in India.

4. Augen Dragon Ball Z Goku 7 Action Figure

Do you know a big anime fan? In that case, they must have watched Dragon Ball Z, and everyone knows Goku, right? You can gift this 24 cm Goku action figure, which is ideal for decoration and placing on your desk. It adds a lot of character, and the details are surprisingly good for the price. It retails for around 1,500 in India.

5. WeCool S7 Selfie Stick with Tripod Stand

If you happen to know a content creator or someone starting to get into content creation, having a tripod and something portable to shoot with comes in handy. This model from WeCool serves as both a selfie stick and a tripod. It's compact and includes a Bluetooth remote so you can trigger your shots remotely. The stick can hold your smartphone in both landscape and portrait orientations, allowing you to film from multiple angles. It's also great for selfies and has a reach of 71 inches, making it perfect for dynamic shots. It retails for 1,799.

First Published Date: 20 Dec, 18:12 IST
