Close approach TODAY! NASA says 88-foot asteroid hurtling towards Earth at fiery speed today

An 88-foot asteroid is charging towards Earth and could make a close approach soon. NASA has revealed its details such as speed, distance and trajectory.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 04 2023, 10:00 IST
5 asteroids rushing towards Earth! One to come as close as the Moon
asteroids
1/5 Asteroid 2023 HV5 – Asteroid 2023 HV5, which almost 41 feet wide, will make its closest approach to Earth tomorrow, May 3. The asteroid is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 32152 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at just 435,000 kilometers, which is almost as near as the Moon!  (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 Asteroid 2023 HF7 – Another asteroid named Asteroid 2023 HF7 is heading for Earth and will make a close approach on May 4. This asteroid, with a size of approximately 52 feet, is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 47116 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of just 638,000 million kilometers.  (Pixabay)
image caption
3/5 Asteroid 2023 HH7 – Asteroid 2023 HH7, which is almost 88 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will make a close approach on May 4. This asteroid is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 88314 kilometers per hour and will miss Earth by 838,000 kilometers.  (Pixabay)
asteroid
4/5 Asteroid 2023 HZ4 – The biggest asteroid of the bunch, Asteroid 2023 HZ4 will make its closest approach to Earth on May 4. According to NASA, this asteroid is almost as big as an airplane with a width of 170 feet. The asteroid will come as close as 3 million kilometers near Earth and is already moving at a fearsome speed of 81916 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 Asteroid 2006 HX57 – The fifth asteroid, with a width of almost 94 feet, is named Asteroid 2006 HX57 and will be making its closest Earth approach on May 5. It will come as close as 2.5 million kilometers, according to NASA. The asteroid is moving at a breakneck speed of 39655 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
asteroid
View all Images
Asteroid 2023 HH7 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids. (Pixabay)

Over the last few years, there have been several instances where asteroids have come very close to our planet, posing a significant potential threat. One of the earliest known asteroid impacts on Earth is around 4.5 billion years old. That was when a massive object called Theia, about the size of Mars, collided with Earth and resulted in the formation of the Moon. Another asteroid crashed in the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico nearly 65 million years ago, and it wiped out the dinosaurs. The most recent asteroid impact happened just a decade ago when an asteroid exploded over the city of Chelyabinsk in 2013.

These potential impacts serve as a reminder that humanity must track asteroids in space. Today, NASA, with the help of its advanced technology, has issued an alert against an asteroid that is expected to make its closest approach to Earth.

Asteroid 2023 HH7 details

NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office is responsible for monitoring the skies and keeping a watch on various Near-Earth Objects (NEOs). The organization has issued a warning against an asteroid designated as Asteroid 2023 HH7. This Near-Earth Asteroid (NEA) is expected to make its closest approach to Earth today, May 4.

Whilst this asteroid will come very close to the planet, it is not expected to impact the surface. According to NASA, Asteroid 2023 HH7 will pass by Earth at a distance of 839,000 kilometers. It is already on its way towards the planet, travelling at a blistering speed of 88396 kilometers per hour.

Asteroid 2023 HH7 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids and is almost 88 feet wide, which makes it as big as an airplane!

Importance of studying asteroids

Scientists study asteroids to learn more about the early solar system and the conditions that existed when the planets were forming. Asteroids can also provide valuable resources such as water, metals, and other minerals. One such discovery was made by studying an asteroid.

Until now, it was believed that water was already present on Earth from earliest times. However, a recent study has made an astonishing discovery that puts this very thought into doubt. The study has revealed that water may have originated on asteroids.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 May, 10:00 IST
Tags:
