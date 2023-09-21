Icon
Close call with asteroid today, reveals NASA! Check its size, speed, and more

NASA says Asteroid 2023 SJ is flying towards Earth at a fearsome speed and it will get extremely close to Earth. Know details of this upcoming close encounter.

Sep 21 2023, 10:30 IST
265-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks rushing towards Earth for close approach
asteroid
1/5 Asteroid 2023 SN1 - Asteroid 2023 SN1, is currently heading towards Earth and will pass closely by today, September 20. The asteroid has a width of just 15 feet. It is travelling at a speed of 58306 kilometers per hour. The space rock will make its closest approach at just 332,000 kilometers, a distance that is even closer than the Moon is! (Pexels)
asteroid
2/5 Asteroid 2023 RP9 – Asteroid 2023 RP9, which is almost 90 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will make its closest approach to Earth today, September 20. This space rock is moving at a blistering speed of 47678 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of just 881,000 kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroid
3/5 Asteroid 2023 RA8 – Asteroid 2023 RA8 will also make its closest approach to Earth today, September 20. In terms of size, it is almost 65 feet and 144 feet wide. As per NASA, Asteroid 2023 RA8 will come as close as 5.9 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 23719 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
4/5 Asteroid 2023 ST – Yet another asteroid designated as Asteroid 2023 ST will make its closest approach to the planet tomorrow, September 21. The asteroid, with a width between 52 feet and 118 feet, will approach Earth at a distance of just 818,522 kilometers and a blistering speed of nearly 82761 kilometers per hour. (WikiMedia Commons)
5/5 Asteroid 2023 SJ – Asteroid 2023 SJ, with a width between 118 feet and 265 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth tomorrow, September 21. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 59341 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of about 6.4 million kilometers. (Unsplash)
Asteroid 2023 SJ belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids. (Pixabay)

Asteroids often make close approaches to Earth, making it imperative to discover and track them for potential impacts. While these space rocks may rarely ever hit Earth, their size, and history of impacts is enough to spread fear in the scientific community. But it seems like asteroids aren't only plaguing us in real life, but in video games too. Players of Starfield, Bethesda's new open-world RPG, have been reporting issues of being followed by asteroids wherever they go! Not only in space, but asteroids are also accompanying players when they touch down on a planet's surface! NASA itself had earlier reacted to Starfield in a humor-filled way.

In a separate, real-life development, NASA has shed light on an asteroid that will pass Earth at an extremely close distance today, September 21.

Asteroid 2023 SJ details

According to details revealed by NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), this asteroid, designated as Asteroid 2023 SJ is expected to make its closest approach to Earth today, September 21. Its orbit will bring it as close as 6.4 million kilometers near Earth. While this distance might seem a lot, it is quite short in astronomical terms. It has been estimated to be travelling at a breakneck speed of 59348 kilometers per hour.

According to NASA, the asteroid that is approaching Earth is not expected to impact Earth's surface and isn't big enough to be classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object. Asteroid 2023 SJ is estimated to be between 118 feet and 265 feet wide, which is not big enough to be classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object. In terms of size, it is nearly as big as an aircraft.

It belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

Asteroids found hiding behind the Sun

Most of the asteroids are found in the main asteroid belt located between Mars and Jupiter, and they can easily be observed with the help of advanced ground and space-based telescopes. However, scientists have now found 3 elusive asteroids hiding behind the glare of the Sun!

According to NASA, one of them is the largest object that is potentially hazardous to Earth to be discovered in the last eight years. To find and observe them, a team used the Dark Energy Camera (DECam) mounted on the Victor M. Blanco 4-meter Telescope in Chile, a Program of NSF's NOIRLab. The region around the Sun is an extremely challenging place to locate celestial objects as astronomers have to deal with the Sun's glare.

Icon
