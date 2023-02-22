Close encounter: Massive asteroid the size of a skyscraper to fly past Earth today

A planet-ending celestial object strikes the Earth every few million years. The asteroids that travel around the Sun in their elliptical paths also rotate, sometimes in a disorderly manner, according to NASA. Colossal asteroids have played a significant role in major historical incidents, such as the Chelyabinsk tragedy that resulted in numerous people getting injured, as well as the asteroid that caused the extinction of dinosaurs millions of years ago. In effect, whenever asteroids have collided with Earth, they have had a profound impact on life.

Now, NASA and other space agencies have issued an alert against an asteroid which is set to make a close approach with Earth today, February 22.

Asteroid 2023 AA2 details

Asteroid 2023 AA2 is currently heading towards Earth and is projected to narrowly avoid colliding with the planet on February 22. NASA estimates that it will come closest to Earth at a distance of just 6.6 million kilometers and is currently travelling at a terrifying speed of 36523 kilometers per hour. The Planetary Defense Coordination Office at NASA has cautioned that Asteroid 2023 AA2 is enormous, measuring nearly 450 feet across, which is comparable to the size of a skyscraper.

Types of asteroids

The three primary classifications of asteroids are C-type, S-type, and M-type. C-type asteroids, which are composed primarily of carbon-rich substances, are the most frequent. S-type asteroids, which are made up mainly of silicate minerals, are less common. M-type asteroids, which are primarily composed of metal, are the least prevalent.

Research on asteroids is critical since it can provide valuable information on the early stages of the solar system and planetary development. Furthermore, these celestial bodies might contain useful resources such as metals and water, which may be utilized in forthcoming space missions.