A new game on Steam is testing the limits of AI in gaming. Codex Mortis offers players a demo of what its developers call “the world's first fully playable game created 100% through AI,” which has sparked conversations about the role of AI in game development.

Developed by GROLAF, Codex Mortis is described as a necromantic survival bullet hell. Players assemble a “death squad” to face waves of demonic enemies while collecting “ancient pages” and avoiding an immortal boss that roams the map. The gameplay loop clearly draws inspiration from the indie hit Vampire Survivors, with a similar focus on continuous survival and power progression.

Also read: Virat Kohli' retirement, Diljit Dosanjh and more: Here's what got India ‘scrolled' through Instagram in 2025

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Codex Mortis: Key Details

The game allows solo or cooperative play, with multiple character builds and the ability to combine five schools of dark magic. The Steam page states: “Death is your weapon. Mix five schools of dark magic, unleash devastating spell synergies, and raise undead armies in this necromantic bullet hell. Infinite builds, solo or co-op – embrace the forbidden and dominate. 100% AI-driven development.”

Also read: OnePlus 15R India launch: Check expected price, specs, camera and design

GROLAF's PR campaign emphasises the AI-driven process. Darek Crunchfest, who handled public materials, highlighted that the title was “entirely built through AI algorithms and tools,” and claimed it could be the first fully playable AI-created game. The demo's trailer reflects this approach, with machine-generated visuals and motion that display typical AI artefacts, clearly distinguishing it from traditional animation.

The announcement has sparked debate within the gaming community. Some developers and players see AI as a tool to help small teams create games faster and at lower cost. Others question whether fully AI-generated games, particularly those promoted for their automated creation, represent the future of interactive entertainment.

Also read: From ChatGPT to Minecraft: Apple reveals 2025's most downloaded apps and games for iPhone and iPad

In short, by combining familiar gameplay mechanics with automated design, Codex Mortis offers a playable experience that also serves as a case study in AI-driven development. The game raises broader questions about creativity, labour, and the role of human oversight as AI increasingly shapes the video game industry.

Quick Facts: