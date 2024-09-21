Coldplay tickets in Mumbai: How to buy on Bookmyshow, time, venue and all details

Coldplay India Tour 2025: Coldplay fans in India can finally rejoice, as the iconic rock band is returning to the country after nearly a decade. The band will be performing in Mumbai as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, making it their second visit since their 2016 Global Citizen Festival performance. Coldplay's concerts are set for January 18 and 19, 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium, and tickets go on sale tomorrow, September 22, 2024, at 12 PM IST via BookMyShow.

To ensure you're ready when ticket sales open, follow these steps to secure your spots for an unforgettable and a lifetime experience.

Concert Dates and Ticket Details

The highly awaited Coldplay concert will be held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai over two days- Saturday, January 18, and Sunday, January 19, 2025. Tickets will be available for purchase on BookMyShow, with prices ranging from Rs. 2,500 to Rs. 12,500. Fans can purchase up to eight tickets per transaction, making it easy to attend with friends and family.

Step 1: Download the BookMyShow App

Start by downloading the BookMyShow app from the App Store or Google Play. Since this is the only platform where tickets will be sold, having the app installed in advance will save you time when sales begin.

Step 2: Create Your BookMyShow Account

Avoid last-minute hassles by creating a BookMyShow account today. Having an active account will make the checkout process smoother when tickets become available. This step will help you avoid unnecessary delays during peak traffic.

Step 3: Review the Seating Options

BookMyShow provides a range of seating options. Take some time to explore the seating chart to get familiar with the different price categories. Whether you're aiming for the ₹2,500 seats or the top-tier ₹12,500 tickets, knowing your preference ahead of time will help you act quickly.

Step 4: Set an Alarm for Ticket Sales

Ticket sales start at exactly 12 PM IST on September 22, 2024. Mark your calendar and set a reminder so you don't miss out. Tickets are expected to sell fast, so it's important to be ready the moment they go live.

Step 5: Move Quickly When Sales Start

As soon as the clock hits noon, log in to the BookMyShow app, go to the Coldplay concert page, and select your seating options. You can purchase up to eight tickets, but remember, Infinity Tickets are limited to two per person. Proceed to checkout without delay to complete your purchase.

Bonus Tip: Ensure a Fast Internet Connection

A reliable internet connection is crucial for high-demand sales like this one. Make sure you're connected to a stable and fast internet source to avoid any potential issues during checkout.

By following these steps, you'll be well-prepared to secure your tickets for Coldplay's much-anticipated return to India. Remember, tickets go on sale tomorrow at 12 PM IST. Good luck, and get ready for an amazing concert!